MedStar Medical Group Expands in Annapolis

MedStar Medical Group, the largest healthcare network in the Maryland and Washington, D.C. region, has signed a lease with St. John Properties, Inc. for 19,739 square feet of space within 810 Bestgate Road, a four-story, speculatively built, 100,000 square foot Class ‘A’ medical office building. This brings the building to 100 percent leased and represents an expansion for MedStar Medical Group, which will now occupy approximately 31,000 square feet of space at 810 Bestgate Road.

In September, MedStar Health expanded specialty practices, including orthopedics and gastroenterology, at 810 Bestgate Road. In March 2024, MedStar Health will open its surgery center at the Annapolis site, including orthopedics, gastroenterology, and vascular procedures.

810 Bestgate Road is part of a two-building development comprised of 128,000 square feet of commercial office space. The LEED Gold-certified building features a brick and glass exterior. It is located less than two miles from Anne Arundel Medical Center and downtown Annapolis, three miles from Interstate 97, and 20 miles from Baltimore-Washington International Airport. Several major retail centers are located immediately adjacent to the building, including the Annapolis mall and the Annapolis Town Center.

“St. John Properties speculatively built this medical office building with the goal of attracting the leading medical providers serving Annapolis,” stated Matt Lenihan, Senior Vice President of leasing for St. John Properties. “Medstar is a great addition to 810 Bestgate, and we appreciate the opportunity to serve their real estate needs as they continue to expand throughout the region.”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

