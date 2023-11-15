MDOT to Host Maryland Remembers for Families of Crash Victims

Ahead of the holiday season, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office is inviting friends and families of all crash victims to the 20th Annual Maryland Remembers event on Tuesday, November 21, in Annapolis.

Maryland experienced 564 fatalities on Maryland roads last year and would like to honor all of those victim’s families whose lives were changed forever.

The event begins with a memorial procession where families bring a photo of their loved one (4×6 or 8×10) and will be escorted by a law enforcement officer through the procession line. The family will then place their photo on a memorial table to be honored throughout the program, where they will hear from speakers about the commitment Maryland is making to help eliminate car crashes. Following the event, families are invited to a reception where heavy hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be provided.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 21, in Annapolis. Families and friends can RSVP at ZeroDeathsMD.gov/MDRemembers by Friday, November 17. Space is limited. Once individuals are registered, additional details on the event will be shared.

