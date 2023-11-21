November 21, 2023
Maryland’s Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra to Perform at Carnegie Hall

The Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra (CYSO), renowned for its exceptional musical talent and commitment to music education, has announced that it will be performing at New York’s Carnegie Hall on Friday, December 8th, 2023. The Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra and a 150-voice choir will present a concert to benefit the Forever Young Foundation’s Sophie’s Place.

Sophie’s Place, which was founded to bring music therapy clinics to pediatric hospitals throughout the nation, has successfully been transforming lives through the power of music for many years. This benefit concert will be an evening of music and inspiration that brings together world-class artists, composers, and performers.

The highlight of the evening is the return of renowned composer and performer, Tim Janis, to Carnegie Hall. Janis will be joined by a lineup of artists including Billboard Top Ten Artist Ben Rector, internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter Loreena McKennitt, Grammy Award Winner Lisa Fischer, actor/singer Adam Jacobs, Emmy- and Grammy-nominated artist Máiréad Nesbitt, Canyon City, Joshua Hyslop, Dove award winner Cindy Cruse Ratcliff, Paul Baloche, Tom Rhoads, Braedon Young, and John Ward. 

The CYSO, under the music direction of conductor Julien Benichou, will share the stage with the Music of Hope Choir. This concert marks the CYSO’s return to Carnegie Hall since the end of the pandemic as they support the important work of Sophie’s Place.  An evening of music and philanthropy — the perfect beginning to the 2023 Holiday Season!

For more information and ticket sales, please visit www.carnegiehall.org     

