November 17, 2023
Annapolis, US 60 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Why Online Traders Should Work with Accountants In Response to Recent Shooting, Annapolis Police Develop Another Crime Plan GoBowling.com Named Presenting Sponsor for Military Bowl Maryland Retailers Looking For Robust Holiday Season The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week
Local News

Maryland Retailers Looking For Robust Holiday Season

Retail holiday sales should increase over the 2023 holiday season between 3-4%, according to The National Retail Federation (NRF). Since 2009, sales in the industry have grown each year, with the highest increase reaching 13.5% in 2021, shattering previous records. Although the growth rate is slower this year than in recent years, the increase aligns with pre-pandemic growth levels. Not surprisingly, online sales are also set to increase 7-9%.

“Consumer behavior continues to shift post-Covid with online sales set to increase in upwards of 9%,” said Cailey Locklair, President of the Maryland Retailers Alliance (MRA). “Consumers should be reminded to support local stores as much as possible as they impact our communities with jobs and tax revenue to support the things we all care about.”

Individual spending is projected to be slightly up this year with an expected consumer average of $875 to be spent on holiday gifts, décor and other items, according to NRF’s latest holiday survey. Gift cards, clothing, accessories, books and other media are slated to be the highest categories for spending, following shopping trends set in recent years. Additionally, data from NRF’s consumer survey showed that a majority of shoppers plan to make holiday purchases online, followed by shopping at department and discount stores. Grocery stores, clothing stores, and small, independent businesses ranked behind.

For the past two years, the majority of MRA members felt they would have strong holiday seasons when surveyed. This year, members are cautiously optimistic, with small businesses expressing more concern about consumer confidence and the health of the economy. Many businesses have maintained consistent advertising spending as compared to 2022, indicating confidence in repeat customers and brand loyalty. Top concerns our members cited in 2023 included difficulty in bringing on adequate staff numbers, lower consumer spending due to inflation, and the impact of weather on manufacturing and product shipping.

“Customers have continued to start their shopping earlier in the year, spreading their spending out over time in preparation for the holiday season,” said Ms. Locklair. “Retailers are ready with Black Friday preview sales scheduled throughout the Fall and the ability to price-match online discounts in-store. Retailers were prepared for consumers to start early and will continue to offer excellent deals online and in brick-and-mortar through Christmas.”

MRA’s annual holiday forecast is based on member surveys in conjunction with a review of the National Retail Federation’s holiday forecast, consumer trends, and historical retail sales data.

Business Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

 Next Article

GoBowling.com Named Presenting Sponsor for Military Bowl

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu