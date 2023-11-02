Maryland Hall Continues New Season of Programming

In commitment to presenting diverse programming, Maryland Hall creates intentional programming for all audiences.
NOTE: The event below, Arts Alive 25, was held on September 8, 2023.
The latest season of programming at Maryland Hall includes:
- When You Wish Upon a Star will take the stage on November 5th
- No Gravity on February 6th (2024)
- The 360 ALLSTARS will excite the audiences on March 5th
- For the kids, The Magic Schoolbus: Lost in the Solar System will roll into town on March 20th
- Nava Dance Theatre: Rogue Gestures/Foreign Bodies on March 27th
- And wrapping up the season, Kulu Mele on June 21st
As Maryland Hall continues to Reimagine, Rebuild and Reach Beyond, we are excited to announce the Maryland Hall Presents season for 23/24. Eight diverse and dynamic shows include a little Broadway, a bit of Disney, a live performance by youth from Paraguay, some circus energy, southeast Asian dance, astonishing visuals from Italy, African dance and drumming, and a magic school bus. Join us!Jackie Coleman, Executive Director, Maryland Hall
Tickets are available now!