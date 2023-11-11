November 11, 2023
Annapolis, US 55 F
Homestead Gardens
Local Business Spotlight: Jon Shukurov and ANS Impact


It is not too often that you discover an empire in the making, but if there is one to be found, it is likely in Glen Burnie and called ANS Impact (among others).

Today, we speak with Asrorjon “Jon” Shukuriov, who has founded a commercial cleaning company, written a “how-to” book for immigrants, developed an app, bought a commercial building and become a landlord to three other successful businesses, won several small business awards, and does some motivational speaking to boot.

Did I mention that he started with one suitcase and $200 when he came to America from Uzbekistan in 2005?

This is an absolutely incredible success story that is far from over.

Have a listen!

LINKS:

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

