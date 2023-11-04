November 4, 2023
Daily News Brief

Local Business Spotlight: Charting Careers


A while back, we spoke with Jo Ann at STAIR and learned that their services stop at second grade. But what about beyond? Enter Erin Snell and Charting Careers!

Erin is the Executive Director who is steering the ship and steering our Annapolis area under-served youth to success in middle school, high school, college, and career. Combined with a small staff and a small army of volunteers, this local non-profit is truly making a difference in the lives of students and young adults, but also of their families.

The Charting Careers program is seeing its success as “their kids” excel in school and move on to careers and higher education, which was seemingly out of reach. This is an organization worthy of financial support as well as volunteer support–you can be a mentor or even something as simple as driving a student to a program that would otherwise be inaccessible.

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Daily News Brief Local Business Spotlight Podcast
Anthony Valerio Named Director of Annapolis Symphony Academy’s Aquarius Wind Ensemble

Profs and Pints: When the Pacific Became America’s New Frontier

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

