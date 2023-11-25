November 25, 2023
Annapolis, US 37 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Golf Club at South River Hires New Management Company Akosua Osie Named Veteran Services Coordination Center Manager Local Business Spotlight: BL Technical Services Watermark is All Set For Holiday Fun On and Off The Water Common Mistakes to Avoid When Placing Each Way Bets on Horses
Daily News Brief

Local Business Spotlight: BL Technical Services


Computers are amazing and awesome. Until they’re not! If you manage a small company, you know what I am talking about. We have to have them to operate our business. But we’re not big enough to have an IT department to take care of the problems when they crop up. Let me introduce you to BL Technical Services–your new IT department.

Today we speak with Andrew Leonard, the CEO and Founder of the award-winning, 12-year-old Glen Burnie firm about their capabilities (they are many), their service areas (DC and Baltimore extended metro), and how the business has grown and what the future holds!

This one is a bit long since we got off on an important tangent focused on general computer security, fraud awareness, and compouter safety which is applicable to everyone!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Daily News Brief Local Business Spotlight Podcast
Previous Article

Watermark is All Set For Holiday Fun On and Off The Water

 Next Article

Akosua Osie Named Veteran Services Coordination Center Manager

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu