Local Business Spotlight: BL Technical Services

Computers are amazing and awesome. Until they’re not! If you manage a small company, you know what I am talking about. We have to have them to operate our business. But we’re not big enough to have an IT department to take care of the problems when they crop up. Let me introduce you to BL Technical Services –your new IT department.

Today we speak with Andrew Leonard, the CEO and Founder of the award-winning, 12-year-old Glen Burnie firm about their capabilities (they are many), their service areas (DC and Baltimore extended metro), and how the business has grown and what the future holds!

This one is a bit long since we got off on an important tangent focused on general computer security, fraud awareness, and compouter safety which is applicable to everyone!

Have a listen!

