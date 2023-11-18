Live! Casino and Hotel Donates 300 Turkeys to Local Families

Recently, Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland hosted its annual Turkey Donation from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, a long-time community partner of Live! To support members of the local community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Live! donated and packaged 300 turkeys to community members and families in need.

“The winter months are always the most difficult time of the year for food security. Around the holidays, it becomes more difficult for us to offer enough food for our community,” shares Leah Pailey, CEO of Anne Arundel County Food Bank. ”However, Live! Casino & Hotel’s annual commitment of donating hundreds of turkeys continues to help us reach many more families in need that would otherwise go without a Thanksgiving meal.”

Since its opening in 2012, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has worked closely with Anne Arundel County Food Bank to address hunger in the local community where its Team Members live and work. Executive Vice President & General Manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Ryan Eller, joined fellow Live! Team Members at today’s donation to highlight the property’s dedication to boots-on-the-ground community service efforts. During this year’s event, Executive Chef Gregory Sharpe shared cooking tips for those preparing their Thanksgiving meals.

“Our ability to give back to the community is a vital part of our company mission, and to give back in a way that makes an immediate and meaningful impact on members of our local community is heartwarming,” said Ryan Eller, EVP & General Manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. “The Anne Arundel County Food Bank is constantly supporting the needs of a community in which our Team Members live and work, and for that, we are eternally grateful.”

