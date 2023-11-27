November 27, 2023
Local News

Larry Griffin, Founder of We Care and Friends, Passes Away

Compassionate visionary Larry Griffin passed away on Monday, November 27, 2023. Larry dedicated his life to positively impacting the community, leaving an indelible mark through his founding of the nonprofit organization We Care and Friends in Annapolis.

Larry was a beacon of hope for those in need. Recognizing the power of community and the importance of extending a helping hand, he established We Care and Friends with a mission to uplift the lives of individuals facing adversity. Larry’s unwavering commitment to fostering a sense of belonging and support has transformed countless lives.

Larry transformed his life after 28 years of addiction and two years of homelessness in Annapolis. By 1987, he was drug-free and grateful for the change.

In 1990, recognizing the impact of drugs, poverty, and crime in Annapolis, Larry aimed to build a strong community. He created positive activities, raised awareness of local resources, and emphasized the importance of family structure.

A resident of Annapolis for over 50 years, Larry garnered widespread community support. We Care and Friends’ success is attributed to collaborations with the City Council, State Legislature, local businesses, and volunteers. Larry received multiple awards for his dedication.

Larry stepped back over the past few years as his health deteriorated, and passed the baton to his wife’s son, Sheldon Willets. Today, We Care and Friends, led by a dedicated staff and volunteers, continues to make a positive impact, starting in the streets and spreading community support.

Larry’s impact reached beyond the borders of Annapolis, resonating with individuals from all walks of life. His legacy will continue to thrive through the ongoing work of We Care and Friends, a testament to his enduring commitment to making the world a better place.

Previous Article

Glen Burnie Man Killed on Thanksgiving While Walking on Ritchie Highway

 Next Article

How to Pick the Color of Your Prom Dress Based on Your Skin Tone

Close Menu