JustOneSweater Will Make Someone’s Winter Warmer



In 2018, the founder of #JustOneSweater, Lisa Lutz met a teenage boy in Kalamazoo MI, who was collecting blankets for the homeless. She was so inspired and determined to do something in her own community of Annapolis,

Lisa started collecting gently-loved sweaters, hoodies, and fleeces for those in need in the community. The first winter, #JustOneSweater distributed our 500 articles of warm clothing. Fast forward to the winter of 2022-23, with the help of over 40 Sweater-Getters (businesses, local communities, and individuals) #JustOneSweater was able to distribute over 12,500 warm articles of clothing through relationships with church pantries, non-profits, and other avenues in Anne Arundel County, Howard County, Baltimore County, and Baltimore City.

Just One Sweater also distributed laundry detergent, socks, hats & gloves/mittens last winter.



Thank you for contributing just one sweater – and know that you are making someone’s winter warmer.

