Junior League Packs Hundreds of Period Supplies for Local Women

The Junior League of Annapolis, Inc. (JLA) recently packed hundreds of kits filled with period supplies to donate to the community pantry at Discoveries, the Library at the Mall. The meeting and service project was dedicated to Sue Neely, a past JLA president and an outstanding volunteer who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of women and children in the community who passed away earlier this year.

Since its founding, 42-years ago, JLA has been partnering and supporting Anne Arundel County organizations through donations, volunteerism, and training. In recent years, JLA has a special focus on raising awareness of period poverty. Two in five people struggle to purchase period supplies due to lack of income. This is called period poverty. Unfortunately, resources such as SNAP benefits do not cover period supplies; supplies that are a basic necessity women require to thrive.

Our members believe that no student should have to miss school, no adult should have to miss work, and no person should have to miss out on daily life because they are unable to afford these basic necessity items such as period products. That’s why combating period poverty is a special focus area of the Junior League of Annapolis.

Last League year, JLA donated 366 pad kits and 268 tampon kits to support women in our community, donated through money raised from fundraising efforts, a grant from the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County as well as the Annapolis Rotary, and product donation drives. This League year, we are renewing our efforts. During the October General Membership Meeting, as a result of a generous grant from the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County, over 45 members worked together to pack more than 250 pads kits for distribution.

The Junior League of Annapolis has a membership of 270 women dedicated to giving back to our community. Women are in all stages of life – from starting a career to retirement, with children and without, single, married, or in a committed relationship. Women join the League after completing their Provisional Year. Provisional members are prospective new members who are engaged in training established by the Junior League of Annapolis to prepare them for effective community and League involvement.

Interested women in joining the Junior League of Annapolis are invited to attend the upcoming Open House event on November 17, 6:00pm – 8:30pm at the Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center in Annapolis. This will be an opportunity for interested ladies to learn more about JLA and meet our members. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be provided. All attendees must register at www.jlannapolis.org/about/join.

