November 2, 2023
It’s November. We Can Talk About Ballet Theatre of Maryland and The Nutcracker!

This holiday season, Ballet Theatre of Maryland will present The Nutcracker in Annapolis, Hampstead, and Westminster, MD. This yearly tradition from Maryland’s premier ballet company will delight audiences with its whimsical story, entertaining characters, and festive sets and costumes. In addition to offering performances at two new venues this season, BTM will once again hold a Sugar Plum Party before every Sunday performance.

BTM’s Nutcracker, which features choreography by former director Dianna Cuatto, retells Clara’s timeless adventure to rescue her beloved Nutcracker from the Rat Queen’s evil spell. Audiences will travel with her through the whirling Kingdom of Snow to the Land of the Sweets, capturing the spirit of the holiday season in the language of dance and theatre.

This year, BTM will bring The Nutcracker to audiences in Carroll County thanks to partnerships with Coppermine Pantherplex and Carroll County Arts Council. On Thanksgiving weekend, Ballet Theatre of Maryland performs the full production in Hampstead at 2pm on Saturday, November 25. The following weekend, BTM brings a Children’s Edition of The Nutcracker to Westminster at 2pm on Saturday, December 2. This abbreviated version of the classical ballet is perfect for families with young children. 

Says Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, “We are delighted to be partnering with Coppermine Pantherplex and Carroll County Arts Council to bring the magic of The Nutcracker to new communities. While we are always looking to offer our programming to a wider audience, there is something special about sharing The Nutcracker. This year, we hope to become a new holiday tradition for audience members in Hampstead and Westminster.”

December 9-17, the company will perform in Annapolis at its home venue, Maryland Hall. Here, audiences will have the opportunity to create even more memories at one of BTM’s Sugar Plum Parties. Ticket holders to this festive event will mingle, enjoy light refreshments, and take pictures with their favorite characters the hour before each Sunday performance. Tickets are available now!

Take in Ballet Theatre of Maryland’s performances of The Nutcracker November 25 in Hampstead, December 2 in Westminster, and December 9-17 in Annapolis. Ticket costs vary between venues, with special rates for seniors, military, students, and children. Virtual streaming tickets to watch from home are also available for all Maryland Hall performances. To learn more about performances of The Nutcracker or to purchase tickets, visit BalletMaryland.org. BTM cautions that BalletMaryland.org, Eventbrite.com, CarrollArtsCenter.org, and ShowTix4U.com are the only official websites for purchasing tickets to The Nutcracker. Ballet Theatre of Maryland and its partners are not responsible for tickets purchased through unauthorized third parties.

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
