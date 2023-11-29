How to Choose a Crypto Bookmaker

Sports betting has always been on the cutting edge of technology. It implemented and absorbed the latest tech trends as a way to provide the best service to its players. The same happened with the quick acceptance of cryptocurrency. It allows players to place bets without providing personal information and the transfers are made instantly. These features are a perfect match for sports betting.

With the rise of Bitcoin bookmakers, new players may find it difficult to choose which one to use. In this article, we’ll go in-depth on what to look for from a good bookmarker allowing cryptocurrency payments.

Is the Bookmaker Legal?

The first thing to look for in a crypto bookmaker is, whether it has a proper license. Bookmakers need to obtain a license from the government in order to operate legally. This license is also proof that the games are fair and that the odds are transparently publicized to the better before placing wagers.

Bookmakers that use Bitcoin as a payment method need to obtain the license just as any other gambling establishment. Betting sites that don’t have a proper license and offer great odds or bonuses in return are usually some form of scam and are best avoided.

What Payment Methods Are There?

Bitcoin provides unique advantages for online sports betting. The payments made with Bitcoin are secure, easy to trace, and instantaneous. However, it’s useful to look for Bitcoin bookmakers that accept other payment options as well.

Most crypto bookmakers accept a few of the largest and most well-known cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum. There are also plenty of those that accept dozens of smaller ones. It’s not uncommon for bookmakers to accept bets in traditional fiat currency as well. The best way to go for players is to have as many options as possible.

Betting on Different Sports

When looking for a Bitcoin bookmaker, players should pay special attention to which sports are available to bet on. Start with the sports and teams you’re familiar with and plan to bet on. However, it’s also useful to have a wide array of options to experiment with.

It’s also quite useful to be able to bet on smaller, niche sports that are less popular but have a dedicated fan base. Players can win a lot on these bets and there’s a strong sense of community amongst those who follow these niche events.

What Kind of Bets Can You Make

It’s equally important to choose what kind of bets the bookmaker has made available. The rule of thumb is that the more bets the better. Some sports bets are simple enough and the player simply chooses who’s going to win at the end of the tournament or in a single game.

It’s also possible to bet on countless other measurable outcomes in a game. For instance, you can bet on the number of points scored, yellow cards, injuries, overtime, or any other outcome in which a winner is clear.

Transparency about Odds

A crypto bookmaker needs to be transparent and honest about the odds of winning. That allows the players to make informed decisions. This is also the case with the odds that change during the match. The player should be aware of how the cashouts work, meaning how much of their money they can withdraw at any given time.

It’s also useful for players to compare the odds with different bookmakers so that they can get an accurate picture of what kind of services they are getting. It’s not uncommon for different Bitcoin bookmakers to have different odds and players can use that when making bets.

Safe Betting Practices

Crypto bookmakers need to provide their players with safe betting practices. This means that the bookmaker needs to address the fact that betting can be addicting and also provide assistance for those who are struggling with addiction.

Bookmakers also provide the ability to automate stop losses. That way the player can set the amount they are willing to lose. Once they reach that amount the bookmaker will automatically sign them out of their account for a set time.

Customer Support

Bitcoin bookmakers provide all of their services online. The players need to be able to contact the bookmaker for support or to address an issue. The customer support system is therefore the bookmaker’s most important channel for communicating with their players. It needs to be accessible and provide a good service.

The player should be able to contact customer support at any given time and it should provide clear and concise answers to any questions they may have. It should also be available via email, chat, or phone call. That way the players can contact the support regardless of the technical difficulties they may be facing.

What Kind of Bonuses?

Bookmakers offer a variety of different bonuses as a way to promote their service. For the most part, all bookmakers offer some sort of welcome bonus, as a deposit to the player’s account. Most bookmakers also provide a match deposit, which is a bonus in which the house matches the deposit the player has made, up to a point.

These bonuses aren’t free money handed down by the bookmaker. Instead, they come with wagering requirements, meaning that the player needs to wager some of their money before withdrawing the bonus. It often requires the players to wager much more than they got.

Mobile Compatibility

A good Bitcoin bookmaker provides their services on a mobile device. All the games, betting options, and features should be available on mobile and desktop devices without any difference in quality or gameplay. This is an especially important feature for younger players, as they’ve come to expect it.

Digital wallets used to store Bitcoin can also be operated through mobile devices and in some cases, through mobile devices only. That way both betting and depositing and withdrawing the funds can happen on a mobile device, with equal safety as it would on a desktop.

Use the Reviews

Online review aggregates compare and contrast different bookmakers and provide a review of their offers. Those reviews most often focus on every one of the features we mentioned above. Reviews can therefore help the players choose the best Bitcoin bookmaker out there based on the features that are important to them.

It also helps to add your own reviews on the platforms that allow outside comments and inputs. It helps others make the decision based on your experience and with a focus on what you’ve found important about a bookmaker.

To Sum Things Up

There are a lot of bookmakers that accept Bitcoin as their payment option. Bitcoin allows players who bet on sports to do so without providing their ID and the payments made this way are swift and safe. When choosing which of these crypto bookmakers to use, players should take their time and carefully weigh their options.

It’s important to take into account the type of bets you can make, and on which sports can you make them. The bookmakers should provide a variety of different payment options and they need to be honest about the odds for winning. It’s also useful to compare different bonus options and the wagering requirements they’re attached to.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

