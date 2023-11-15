November 14, 2023
Holiday Happenings From Annapolis Green

Annapolis Green is always planning something. It may be how to make a festival “trash-free,” or eliminating paper straws, but no matter, you know they are doing something for our environment!

Here’s what’s on deck starting tomorrow!

  • Annapolis Upcycles!  America Recycles Day event on November 15th. Join Annapolis Green and Made+ at Green Bean Boutique (Annapolis Town Center) to celebrate America Recycles Day. Annapolis Green will be collecting your wine corks for one day only to be upcycled into yoga blocks and shoe soles. They’ll collect your old wine corks and exclusively present the Made+ skiff shoe, a planet-positive shoe made in Annapolis! If you have not yet checked out this exciting line of shoe wear made from upcycled plastic water bottles –this is your chance. Similarly, this is your chance to experience the slow luxury concept behind the Green Bean Boutique’s amazing sustainable products. The event is between 12-7; drop on in. 
  • Green Drinks Annapolis on November 29, 5:30- 7:30 For the last Green Drinks of 2023, gather on November 29 at St. John’s College in the Francis Scott Key lobby. Gratitude for our green community is the theme! Celebrate the year’s successes in sustainability at St. John’s and in our Annapolis Green community.  A $10 donation is suggested. Green Drinks is a get-together for people who care about the environment.  Annapolis Green has been connecting and celebrating the environmental community since 2006 through Green Drinks.  Meeting in a casual atmosphere is the best way to get to know one another and pull together locally for our planet.

