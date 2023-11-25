November 25, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Golf Club at South River Hires New Management Company

 KemperSportsa leading golf, sports, entertainment, and hospitality company, has been selected by The Brick Companies to manage The Golf Club at South River in Edgewater, Md. KemperSports will seek to enhance the member experience and increase member satisfaction through elevated service and refreshed food and beverage offerings.

“KemperSports is a trusted and respected leader in delivering unique and memorable club experiences,” said John Anderes, executive vice president of hospitality and golf for The Brick Companies. “We are excited to become part of the KemperSports family, bringing their 40 years of hospitality expertise to our members and guests.”

Opened in 1996, The Golf Club at South River serves over 600 member families and features a 6,500-yard, Brian Ault-designed golf course, practice facility, private restaurant, fitness center and golf simulator lounge. In addition, the club boasts The Great Room, a timber-framed banquet facility for private parties and events, and an expansive outdoor pavilion that’s earned South River the reputation as one of the top event venues in the Annapolis area. 

“The Golf Club at South River is a wonderful family club with great amenities in a special community,” said KemperSports CEO Steve Skinner. “We are excited to work together with The Brick Companies in building off the last 27 years of success and carry out their vision of a first-class member experience powered by exceptional service.”

South River offers several different golf, sport and social memberships and hosts a variety of programs year-round designed with the whole family in mind. The golf course features two different sets of family tees to encourage family play. In addition, its golf staff leads two PGA Jr. League teams and offers a multitude of individual and group programming for juniors, beginners and avid players. Golf members not only gain access to the simulator lounge, they also currently enjoy complimentary reciprocity to the highly acclaimed River Course and Lakes Course at Queenstown Harbor. Open seven days a week, the fitness center also hosts one-on-one training sessions and weekly classes.

To learn more about South River, visit www.golfclubsr.com.

Akosua Osie Named Veteran Services Coordination Center Manager

