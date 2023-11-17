November 17, 2023
GoBowling.com Named Presenting Sponsor for Military Bowl

The Military Bowl Foundation today announced that GoBowling.com will be the presenting sponsor of the Military Bowl postseason college football bowl game for the next three years. The game will be known as the Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com.

“What a great way to bring together two of the nation’s favorite athletic endeavors: college football’s top teams love to play in bowl games every December and more than 67 million Americans hit the lanes to go bowling each year,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We look forward to celebrating the union of college football and the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America (BPAA), the trade association supporting more than 3,400 family-friendly bowling centers across the country.

“The BPAA, along with the rest of the bowling industry, features GoBowling.com as the consumer-facing website that reaches all of bowling’s consumers. Additionally, it is important to note that GoBowling. com shares our commitment to the nation’s service members and we look forward to continuing to honor and support those who serve.”

The 2023 Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., with kickoff at 2 p.m. ET. The game, once again matching teams from the ACC and the American Athletic Conference, will be televised on ESPN.

The Bowl benefits Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s 294-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers.

Supporting active-duty and veteran service members has long been a cause for the bowling community. Bowlers to Veterans Link (BVL) was founded in 1942 as a campaign from the entire bowling industry to support U.S. troops. That mission continues today, raising more than $1 million annually and more than $56 million since BVL was founded, brightening the lives of American active-duty and veteran service members through recreational and therapeutic programs and services.

“We couldn’t be more excited for this partnership between bowling and the Military Bowl because it’s a great fit in so many ways,” said Kevin Krauss, President of the BPAA. “The bowling industry stands for so many of the same virtues that our military does like love of family and our American values. Bowling supports the men and women who serve our country through our BVL charitable efforts, so we’re excited to partner with the Military Bowl to connect with the millions of college football fans that come together and bowl in our more than 3,400 centers nationwide.”

The Military Bowl is the culmination of Bowl Week, with the teams staying, practicing and enjoying events in Washington, D.C., while their fans enjoy Military Bowl Eve and gameday in Annapolis, highlighted by the Military Bowl Parade featuring the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales and honoring the nation’s Medal of Honor Recipients.

Duke defeated UCF, 30-13, in the 2022 Military Bowl.

For the latest updates, including information on purchasing tickets, visit military bowl.org, follow @MilitaryBowl on Twitter and Instagram or like the Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com on Facebook. For sponsorship information, please contact Military Bowl Senior Director of Partnerships Marc Goldman at [email protected].

