Glen Burnie Man Killed on Thanksgiving While Walking on Ritchie Highway

A 54-year-old Glen Burnie man was struck and killed by a car as he walked in the travel lane of Ritchie Highway on Thanksgiving night.

On November 23, 2023, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area of northbound Ritchie Highway at Kuethe Road in Glen Burnie.

According to police, a 2010 Hyundai Tucson was traveling northbound on Ritchie Highway when it struck a pedestrian in the travel lane. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and wore all dark clothing when struck.

The pedestrian, identified as Kevin Crist, 54, of Glen Burnie, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials.

