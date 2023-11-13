November 13, 2023
Local News

Glen Burnie Man Dies in Early Morning Fire

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is investigating the county’s sixth fire fatality of the year.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched after the Communications Center received multiple 911 calls of a residential fire at approximately 12:50 a.m. Callers said they could see flames coming from a residential home at 222 Carroll Road in Glen Burnie.. Additional information advised that the homeowner was believed to have been home.

Firefighters arrived at the location approximately six minutes after the initial 911 call. Firefighters reported a 1-story residential structure well involved in fire.

After an extensive search of the dwelling, one victim, Alfred Berge, was located inside the rear of the residence by firefighters. Mr. Berge was pronounced deceased on the scene by fire/medical crews. Alfred Berge was 63 and believed to be the only occupant.

222 Carroll Road, Glen Burnie (Photo: AACoFD)
222 Carroll Road, Glen Burnie (Photo: AACoFD)

It took approximately one hour for 57 firefighters from Anne Arundel County and Ft. Meade to get the fire under control.

The fire is believed to be accidental, with the area of origin in the rear living room of the home. The specific cause of the fire is under investigation by Anne Arundel County Fire Investigators. The estimated loss is $154,500.

As temperatures continue to drop outside, the risk of fires increases. Remember to reduce fire risk in your home by inspecting your chimney and ensuring your smoke detectors are in working order. For a full list of fire prevention tips, visit the  AACoFD – Public Education website.

This is the sixth fire fatality in the county this year.

