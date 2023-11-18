Fence & Deck Connection’s Reindeer Games to Benefit Blue Ribbon Project

As we enter the season of giving, Fence & Deck Connection has announced this year’s 17th Annual Holiday Drive: Reindeer Games, taking place on December 2nd from 4-7 pm at the Millersville location (8057 Veterans Hwy, Millersville, MD 21108). The holiday event directly benefits the Blue Ribbon Project, an Annapolis-based organization offering several programs that serve children who are the victims of child abuse and neglect, as well as adult survivors of child abuse. As one of the “Backpacks of Love” drop-off locations, they contribute to raising awareness and collecting backpacks containing necessities for kids of all ages entering the system. Each backpack is designed to be gender and age-specific, including personal hygiene products, school supplies, changes of clothing for the child’s age, personal clothing, and age-appropriate books and toys.

The Holiday Drive is completely free, although the Fence & Deck Connection will be collecting new children’s toys and clothing items (size newborn – 18 years) at the entrance. This year’s greatest needs are new (with tags) non-fleece pajamas and pants with elastic waistbands in all sizes. All donations will directly support local children in need.

This community event is the best way for attendees to kick off the first weekend of December and get in the holiday spirit. All attendees can hop on the trackless train and take a ride into the Winter Wonderland. Guests will be able to receive a free photo with Santa, savor free sweet treats and hot cocoa, enjoy holiday film classics by the cozy bonfires, play one of the carnival-style “reindeer games,” skate on the full-size outdoor skating rink, and pet a few furry friends in the petting zoo. Attendees will also go home with s’more kits, crafts, and fun giveaways.

Fence & Deck Connection has partnered with The Blue Ribbon Project over the last decade. Both the Annapolis and Millersville locations serve as drop-off locations for the organization’s “Backpacks of Love” program, targeted towards children of all ages entering the foster care system. Donated backpacks include items such as a toothbrush, toothpaste, hairbrush, children’s soap/body wash, children’s shampoo, changes of clothing for the child’s age, personal clothing (underwear, socks, pajamas), and age-appropriate books and toys. If individuals want to donate a filled backpack, they can visit Fence & Deck Connection in Annapolis at 1544 Whitehall Rd, Annapolis, MD 21409, or Millersville at 8057 Veterans Hwy, Millersville, MD 21108.

