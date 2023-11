Friends and family members are trying to locate Birk Simmons, who has been missing since mid-September.

The Annapolis Police Department has taken a missing persons report (Case number 23-24363).

Birk is described as 5′ 11″ with blue eyes and medium-length hair. He was last seen in Annapolis with a black backpack.

If anyone has any information or knows of Birk’s whereabouts, please contact the Annapolis Police Department’s non-emergency line at 410-268-9000.

