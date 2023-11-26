November 26, 2023
Eight Businesses and Organizations Honored as Partners in Education

Eight regional businesses, agencies, and organizations were recognized at the third annual Partners in Education Awards Reception on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Live! Arundel Mills. An AACPS office or school nominated each organization and business for their contributions to Anne Arundel County Public Schools students, programs, and schools. The Education Foundation of Anne Arundel County Public Schools and Platinum Sponsor M & T Bank recognized honorees and presented each with a plaque.

The honorees recognized included:

  • Anne Arundel Retired School Personnel Association
  • Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation
  • Chick-fil-A
  • Maryland Council on Economic Education
  • Novamera
  • Russell Fabrication
  • University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center
  • Walk The Walk Foundation

The event culminated with the announcement of the 2023 Community Partners of the Year. They are:

NON-PROFIT: Walk The Walk Foundation

Nominated by Tyler Heights Elementary School, the foundation mission is to support low-income families by providing essential resources. The foundation also provides every student at Tyler Heights with the school supplies they need to begin the school year.

FEWER THAN 50 EMPLOYEES: Russell Fabrication

Nominated by South River High School, the company was instrumental in developing the school’s SolarHawks’ Solar Car, “The Challenger,” which recently competed in the Solar Car Challenge. The partnership connected students to professionals in the community who possessed technical expertise. Russell Fabrication also provided custom equipment, more than two dozen necessary tools, and, most importantly, a willingness to work with students over a long duration.

MORE THAN 50 EMPLOYEES: CHICK-FIL-A

Nominated by Arundel High School and the school system’s Office of Service Learning, employees at the restaurant’s Annapolis, Glen Burnie, and Waugh Chapel locations have supported schools by bringing the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy to students. The academy is a national leadership program that supports impact through action and incorporates students from different walks of live in projects that bring them together to serve the community.

