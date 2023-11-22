November 22, 2023
Annapolis, US 57 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade On Tap for December 9th How Learning Phrasal Verbs Can Transform Your English Fluency The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week Liquified Agency and Eye On Annapolis Team Up Again for Annapolis Gives! 37 LOCAL Gifts and Experiences for Everyone On Your List!
Life In The Area

Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade On Tap for December 9th

The Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade, presented by the Long & Foster Real Estate Eastport Office, is an event you won’t want to miss. On Saturday, December 9th, the Eastport Yacht Club will be lighting up Annapolis with the 41st presentation of one of its signature events, the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade.

And for the 5th year in a row, the Long & Foster Eastport Office will be the Title Sponsor. This much-imitated statewide award-winning event draws people from around the region to Annapolis city dock, waterfront area restaurants, watering holes, hotels, homes, offices, and Eastport’s street end parks. 

The event kicks off at 6 pm in Annapolis Harbor and runs until 8 p.m. Anywhere from 40 to 50 uniquely lighted yachts will appear out of the dark and parade up Spa Creek and Ego Alley, providing a dazzling visual holiday light experience. Music, singing, and visual surprises are part of the event. The air is electric, and you will want to be part of the excitement. Come early in the afternoon and wander around  city dock and see many of the yachts in the process of decorating for the evening parade. Two fleets participate and switch places mid-event: one circling in front of Eastport Yacht Club, City Dock and the Naval Academy Seawall, the other circles the length of Spa Creek inside the bridge. 

Serving as Title sponsor for the Lights Parade for the Fifth year in a row is the Long & Foster Real Estate Eastport Office.  A choice viewing spot for those attending the parade is on the bridge near their office. 

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

How Learning Phrasal Verbs Can Transform Your English Fluency

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu