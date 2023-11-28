Eastport Resident Files Complaint Against Liquor Board, Attorney General’s Office Agrees

November 28, 2023
Annapolis, US
Homestead Gardens
A local Eastport resident recently filed a complaint with the Maryland Attorney General’s Open Meetings Compliance Board (OMCB), accusing the Annapolis Alcohol Beverage Control Board (ABCB) for repeatedly violating the State regulations on open meetings. And the OMCB agreed.

In the complaint (123 pages, see below), Jim Conlon, claimed the ABCB did not properly post an agenda in advance and then modified it after the fact. Additionally, he accused the Board of entering into a Closed Session (private) when it was not allowed. Closed Sessions are only allowed for specific purposes. During this session, a liquor license was approved for a still-under-construction restaurant on Fourth Street, allowing them to serve alcohol until 2 am despite the City’s Code specifically restricting it to 10 pm or 11 pm, depending on the day of the week.

Original Complaint:

Complaint_RedactedDownload

Upon review of the complaint (see below), the Open Meetings Compliance Board partially agreed with the accusations. In their opinion, the City’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board violated the Open Meetings Act in three primary areas:

  • Providing an agenda that omitted a known item of business
  • Failure to follow required procedures for a closed session
  • Failing to provide details in minutes
17-OMCB-Opinions-142Download

This opinion places the City of Annapolis “on notice” and the ABCB must publicly acknowledge receipt of the opinion and the majority of the ABCB members must sign an acknowledgement and return it to the Attorney General’s Offcie.

The Annapolis City Code does not address any additional measures to be taken in light of the OMCB’s opinion. The Open Meetings Compliance Board acts only in an advisory capacity, and any further relief must be decided by the Circuit Court and a separate suit would need to be filed.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

