November 7, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation Awards Anne Arundel County Food Bank with $10,000 Grant  

On Halloween, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation presented a $10,000 grant to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank to support its mission to ease food insecurity in Anne Arundel County. In the spirit of Halloween, the Foundation granted an additional $1,000 to the food bank for Halloween costumes to help ensure that local children could celebrate the holiday.  

The ceremony took place at the Anne Arundel County Food Bank in which the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation presented a check for $11,000. The donation will support the food bank’s Backpack Buddies program, which provides weekend meals for students in 36 county public schools and four Head Start programs.  

In addition to the check presentation, the Dunkin’ Community Cruiser crept up to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank to serve its freshly brewed Dunkin’ beverages to staff and volunteers for a spooky celebration with prizes, gift cards and more! Dunkin’ also delivered sweet-not-scary Spider Donuts for staff, and a special appearance from Dunkin’ mascot, Cuppy, who appeared in a surprise Halloween costume.  

The $11,000 donation stems from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s Fall Grant Cycle. These grants fuel a variety of programs for children battling hunger, including weekend backpack programs, mobile and school pantry programs and after-school meals so that kids have access to food outside of school. Funds also support programming for children battling illness, including specialized camps, therapy and other initiatives.  

Since its inception in 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $45 million to national and local nonprofits. To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org and follow on FacebookLinkedIn or Instagram.  

Previous Article

Daughter Charged With Attempted Murder in Churchton Arson

 Next Article

What Information Can Be Gleaned From a Line Chart?

Close Menu