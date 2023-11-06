Daughter Charged With Attempted Murder in Churchton Arson

A Churchton woman is recovering from injuries sustained in a house fire that her daughter is accused of setting. THe daughter has been charged with attempted murder.

On October 24, 2023, just before 6:00 am., the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 5613 Carroll St, Churchton, MD. The homeowner/occupant called 911 and advised that her adult daughter had set fire to her home. The 911 caller stated she could get out of the house but was unsure where her daughter was. Fire Department Units arrived to find the 911 caller in the front yard. The caller had escaped the fire through a bedroom window and was transported to a local burn center in serious but not life-threatening condition.

AACo Police and AACo Fire Investigators were able to detain and identify the suspect on the scene, where she was transported to AAMC for an emergency evaluation and admitted to the hospital. The suspect was identified as the 51-year-old daughter of the victim. AACo Fire Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be an intentional set with the area of origin in the hallway near the bedrooms.

Anne Arundel County Fire Investigators filed charges on October 24, 2023, and a warrant was subsequently issued for the following charges: Attempted Murder 1st degree, Attempted Murder 2nd degree, Arson 1st Degree, Arson 2nd Degree, Assualt 1st degree, Assault 2nd degree, and False Imprisonment. On Nov 2, 2023, the suspect was taken into custody and is currently being held at the AACo Detention Center without bond.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

