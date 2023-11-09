Daily News Brief | November 9, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering!

Today…

We need help locating a missing Annapolis man. The semi-annual Community Survey results are out! Annapolis Mayor Buckley and many City leaders are headed to Europe on a road trip. The new FBI headquarters will be in Greenbelt and this means good things and bad for our area. The CEO of the Hospice of the Chesapeake has resigned and will be departing in January. We have all of the holiday dates for you to put on your calendar from Small Business Saturday through that final Midnight Madness evening. Podcast news and more!

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, November 9th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

We have a TON of news today, so we’re going to get right into it. Shall we?

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Please head to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and check out the story about a missing man. Birk Simmons has been missing since mid-September and his family and friends are worried. He was last seen in Annapolis with a backpack. We have photos on the site. There is a missing persons report, but the police are not actively looking for him because he is an adult and there does not appear to be anything to classify him as critically missing. This is pretty much a policy with all police departments as it is not illegal for an adult to disappear. And if anyone knows anything, the non-emergency police line is 410-268-9000.

The semi-annual Community Survey from the Center for the Study of Local Issues at AACC is out. We have the entire report on EyeOnAnnapolis.net which is 200 pages, but the top[ issue for residents of Anne Arundel County is crime, increasing from 24% to 36% from the spring survey. The economy is a top issue as well, but more people are worried about the federal economy, more than the local or state. Really fascinating for the data geeks among us!

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, several Alderpersons, and the top directors and managers in the City are heading on a road trip. They will fly to the Netherlands on Saturday for a week to look at alternative transportation models, flood protections, and resiliency financing. The $70,000 junket is being funded by a combination of grants, private donations, self-funding, and City funds. In addition to Mayor Buckley, Alderpersons O’Neill, Gay, Savidge, and Shandelmeier will take the trip. City employees will include City Manager Mike Mallinoff, Deputy City Manager Jacqueline Guild, Transportation Director Markus Moore, Public Works Director Burr Vogel, and videographer Julien Jacques. Other attendees include Rebecca Flora (Maryland Secretary of Planning), Sara Bender (Maryland Emergency Management Director), Tanya Asman a bicycle planner with the County, and private sponsor Patrick Denker from the Denker Foundation in Dallas, Texas.

Looks like the new FBI headquarters will be headed to Greenbelt in Prince Georges County. Of course, it is years away, but when done it is expected to support 7,500 jobs. And just as a heads up, it likely will help our area in terms of the economy and housing values. Which unfortunately will make the area less affordable for many.

There is a change a coming for the Hospice of the Chesapeake. Mike Brady, the CEO and President has submitted his resignation effective in January. He will be headed to North Carolina to work with a not-for-profit continuing care community. Brady joined the Hospice in 2017. As they seek a new leader, they have named Rebecca Miller as the Interim CEO. Miller is currently the organization’s Chief Operating Officer.

Here are some dates for you as the holiday season barrels down on us. Small Business Saturday is November 25th. Sunday, November 26th is Artist Sunday and you are encouraged to support all artists. Sunday is also the Grand Illumination of the City Christmas tree along with the arrival of Santa! But before that, beginning at 4pm, Zachary’s Jewelers will present vignettes from the Nutcracker by the Chesapeake Ballet Company. Moving ahead the Chocolate Binge Festival is Sunday, December 3rd. An Annapolis Holiday Market at City Dock from December 7th through the 10th. And of course, the Midnight Madness nights are December 7th, 14th, and 21st! It is unknown if the City will offer free parking as they have for more than a decade. Based on the Council meeting yesterday, it does not seem like Premium Parking wants to play nice. And the City gave away parking operations for 30 years to get the garage built. Yesterday, Premium Parking pointed out that since bonds were sold to finance the garage, the City is unable to lower the price to zero as the bonds need to be repaid.

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Jon Shukorov an immigrant from Uzbekistan who arrived here with one suitcase and $200 bucks. This is an amazing success story that is still evolving!

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 365 days a year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues know about it as well!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, Scout and Molly’s and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And back again, it’s Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

