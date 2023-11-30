Daily News Brief | November 30, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Tracey's Landing Principal Heather Garris received the George Arlotto Leadership Award. The Bay just took a step to being more healthy, but scientists think it may only be temporary. One business moved out, another moved down, and four more are moving in at the Annapolis Town Center–and I am fascinated with Toasatique!!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Thursday, November 30th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Wow, November 30th already–this month flew by! And now we are 31 days away from 2024. And I gotta be honest, when I was younger I never thought I’d make it to 2020! Anyhow, we have news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

Congrats to Heather Garris! Heather is the long-time principal at Tracey’s Landing Elementary School and she was just named the recipient of this year’s George Arlotto Leadership Award–otherwise known as Principal of the Year, which gives her entrée into the Washington Post’s Principal of the Year program. The past two winners were also elementary school principals hailing from here in Annapolis at Mills-Parole and Tyler Heights. Congrats to Heather!

Some good news for the Bay! The Maryland DNR along with Old Dominion University say that the oxygen levels in the Bay are the best since they began monitoring it 39 years ago. More oxygen means more plants and animals can thrive! But it appears this may be a one-off. Scientists say that the increased oxygen is due to the below-average volumes of freshwater flowing into the Bay last winter and spring. And with a snowier winter than usual predicted, we might expect to slip back again next year!

They have shuffled some stores in the Annapolis Town Center–Fleet Feet is out and they moved across the street to the Home Depot Shopping Center which I am sure has a formal name that I do not know. Scout & Molly’s slid a few doors down to gain some more space. The Town Center announced that Sephora, Girlkin Lashes, the Shade Store, and Toastique will all be opening soon. I am rather fascinated with Toastique…google it and check out the meteoric rise of this company that opened its first location in DC at The Wharf in 2018 and was founded by Brianna Keefe who graduated from JMU in 2016.

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight a wonderful discussion with Sally Boyett the founder of the Classic Theatre of Maryland who has a very busy December!

In closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 365 days a year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues know about it as well!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And because it’s Thursday, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

