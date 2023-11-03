Daily News Brief | November 3, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Bomb threats at St. John’s College were unfounded. Daylight Savings time ends this weekend so change your batteries. The Nutcracker is coming. And so is the Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade. We have a whole lot of events from the Symphony to the Tug to the Fish For A Cure Shore Party and more. And, of course, we have some podcast news on the Local Business Spotlight with Charting Careers, and of course, canines and crosstreks!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks, we meet Louie!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, November 3rd, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Well, winter sure made itself known yesterday morning–and today a little bit too. Brrr. OK, we have news, so let’s get right into it, shall we?

No trigger warnings are needed today. Man yesterday was brutal. According to the Annapolis Police Department, there were multiple bomb threats called into St. John’s College yesterday morning just before 11 a.m. The APD along with the State Police and ATF swept the campus and found nothing and the all-clear was given just before 1 p.m.

Not sure I need to say this anymore with all the electronic gadgets we have, but remember on Sunday to turn your clocks back an hour. You gain an additional hour of sleep–or so they say. And with that hour, why not go to a store, maybe K&B True Value and pick up some batteries and freshen up your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors?

The Nutcracker is coming and the Ballet Theatre of Maryland is bringing it from December 9th through the 17th to Maryland Hall. I mention this now because this usually sells out so secure your spot for a sugar plum fairy at balletmaryland.org

Another date for your calendar is December 9th. Yes, that is Army-Navy in Foxborough, but here in Annapolis, it is the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade. An annual tradition sponsored by Long and Foster’s Eastport Office will get underway at about 6:00 p.m. and more than 50 boats will parade throughout the harbor, Ego Alley, and Spa Creek until about 8 p.m. when everyone finds someplace to go get a hot toddy and warm up!

OK, that is a wrap on the news let’s look at some events for you this weekend!

Tonight and tomorrow the Annapolis Symphony is presenting their Masterworks II A Taste of Spain at Maryland Hall at 730 pm both nights. I just peeked and there are still some tickets left.

Also tonight at Peerless Rens in Eastport, the 2nd Annual Jazz & Roots Festival kicks off. This is a two-weekend festival with jazz, swing, and more. This runs this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and next weekend as well.

And if music is not your thing, how about Art? Cindy Fletcher-Holden’s Art Between the Creeks opens tonight at Backyard Boats in Eastport at 5 p.m. It features the work of about 20 artists all working in Eastport..between the creeks. It is free and will run through the 12th and really is a lot of fun.

Saturday is a party day. It kicks off at the crack of noon for the annual Slaughter Across the Water..the MRE Tug. If you want to tug, you can sign up on-site. Otherwise, pick your side and cheer on Annapolis from Susan Campbell Park or Eastport on Second Street near Bread and Butter Kitchen. Always a great time and Annapolis is fighting to keep the trophy because they kicked Eastport’s butt last year 5- 2.

If you are into fishing, it is Fish 4 A Cure all day. Anglers looking for trophy fish to raise money for Luminis Health’s Geaton and Joanne De Cesaris Cancer Institute and the Cancer Survivorship Program. Fishing is closed by now, but you can still donate at fishforacure.org but the real fun begins about 5 pm at the South Annapolis Yacht Centre on Boucher for the Shore Party from 5 pm to 9 pm. You can get tickets at FishForACure.org or you can probably get them at the gate too. And if you have not, be sure to listen to the bonus pod we dropped a few weeks back about this wonderful event.

And finally, on Sunday, it is the first Sunday of the month and this is the last First Sunday Arts Fest of the year. Well, they call it a holiday market in November. And the Chocolate Binge Festival takes its place in December. Anyhow, the first block of West Street will be closed from 10 am to about 6 pm and this is a perfect time to get the ball rolling on holiday gifts!

A lot of choices. Good luck. And the weather looks amazing for a summer day!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–had two puppies on — Muffin, a black chihuahua, and Storm a teeny tiny Yorkie. Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt them!

And again, don’t forget, we have that brand spanking new DAILY newsletter that features only the top NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 p.m. every night–yes, 365 days a year all without a paywall. It’s perfect for keeping up with the weekend’s news since we do not do a DNB on Saturday or Sunday. Here’s a link right here in the show notes!

Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight we speak with Erin from Charting Careers all about what they are doing to make sure our young vulnerable kids succeed in school and beyond!

And that’s it! Now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, Scout & Molly’s, and Alpha Engineering.

It’s Friday. The weekend is here, and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And, of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

