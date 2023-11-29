Daily News Brief | November 29, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A local resident filed a complaint about the Annapolis Alcoholic Beverage Control Board about violations of the Open Meetings Laws and the Attorney General’s office agreed with him. Another resident wants to see the notes and documents produced by the dozen people who went to the Netherlands. Annapolis Pride has named four new members to its Board of Directors and formed an advisory committee. And finally, prepare yourself–the Santa Speedo Run is coming! Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Sally Boyett, and the Classic Theatre of Maryland! And, of course, more plugs for our daily newsletter!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

Where to find the DNB...

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, November 29th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Kudos to the Annapolis Public Works Department. We had a crappy situation in my neighborhood last night with a pretty significant (at least to us) sewage leak in some main. They came out on a cold Tuesday night and worked for I don’t know how many hours, but right now it looks like it is all fixed! So, thanks to these guys for looking after us all! Anyhow, we have news so, let’s get into it, shall we?

It looks like the City of Annapolis is being called to task on a number of fronts. First, Eastport resident Jim Conlon filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s office about violations of the open meetings act as the alcohol board seemingly skirted the rules in approving a 2 am liquor license for a soon-to-be-opening restaurant in Eastport. Well, the AG’s Open Meetings Compliance Board agreed and issued an opinion. The opinion really does not carry any weight, and if there are to be any punishments, a lawsuit will have to be filed in Circuit Court. And plenty of people were upset with the Netherlands junket and we learned that a Freedom of Information Act request has been submitted for all of the notes taken by the Council while abroad! Stay tuned!

Annapolis Pride has named four new Board members and launched an advisory group as they march into 2024. New Board members are Valerie Anias of Arnold, Jayne Walters of Annapolis, David Jones of Glen Burnie, and Jessica Parsell of Annapolis. The advisory committee has a few familiar names too including Delegate Dana Jones, Health Officer Tonii Gedin, Assistant to the Mayor Will Rowell, APD Sergeant Amy Miguez, and more!

And get thee to South Moon Under for a new bathing suit because the 16th Annual Santa Speedo Run is coming! The fun event is on tap for December 16th at O’Brien’s downtown. Bring some toys or food and the fun gets underway at 11 am with the actual run taking off at 12:30 pm. If you have never seen it, we have photos from prior runs at EyeOnAnnapolis.net, and you can get more info at Annapolis Santa Speedo Run on Facebook!

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we’re speaking with Sally Boyett, the Founder and Producing Artistic Director at the Classic Theatre of Maryland, and boy do they have a busy month ahead of them! So look for that at noon on Saturday!

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz is here with Annapolis After Dark. She warned me about her trying something different this week–I’m kinda scared…it’s been a while since she’s surprised me! All that is coming up in just a bit, so stick around!

