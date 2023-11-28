Daily News Brief | November 28, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Pedestrian killed on Thanksgiving. We Care and Friends founder, Larry Griffin has died and this hits the community hard. The Annapolis Rotary is awarding $31,000 to 17 area non-profits–this is the proceeds from the crab feast! AMFM is getting ready for the first show of the year with a Tribute to Joni Mitchell on January 28th. Logate crunched the numbers, and Maryland loses more packages than any other state proportionate to population. But if you shop local you don't need to sweat that!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, November 28th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Boy, I watched the Annapolis Council meeting last night and if you are looking for an example of dysfunction–check out the City’s Facebook Page. One hand has no idea what the other hand is doing! Anyhow, we have some news so we better get to it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police reported that 54-year-old Kevin Crist of Glen Burnie was killed in a crash on Thanksgiving evening. Police say that Crist was walking in the northbound travel lane of Ritchie Highway near Kuethe Road in Glen Burnie when he was struck and killed by a northbound vehicle. He was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing and was not in a crosswalk. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Some sad news that hits the community very hard. Larry Griffin, who I consider a friend, passed away yesterday. Larry was a man who was at rock bottom and climbed to the top and never looked back. He founded We Care and Friends to help our neighbors whose lives were impacted by drugs, poverty, and crime. He was all about the family unit. Over the past few years, his dementia evolved into Alzheimer’s and he passed the reins of We Care and Friends to his wife’s son and you can be sure his efforts, his legacy, and his memory will live on forever. Larry will be missed, and Annapolis needs to be so grateful for what he gave to us and for what he left behind. Rest well my friend, you deserve it!

The Rotary Club of Annapolis is getting ready to dole out $31,000 in proceeds from the crab feast in August. So who gets a slice of that pie? The Blue Ribbon Project, The Light House, Anne Arundel County Food Bank, Meals on Wheels Central Maryland, Chrysalis House, Anne Arundel County CASA, Friends of the Stanton Center Youth Programs, Seeds 4 Success, Assistance League of the Chesapeake, Dare to CARE Foundation, Hospice of the Chesapeake, STAIR, Hope For All, The Arc of the Central Chesapeake Region, Wellness House of Annapolis, The Junior League, and Just One Sweater. All very deserving. And seven of whom have been featured on our Local Business Spotlights.

These always sell out–AMFM is teaming up with the Songbird Collective here in Annapolis to present a Tribute to Joni Mitchell. This all goes down at a special all-ages matinée on Sunday, January 28th from noon to 3 pm. Tickets are on sale now at Rams Head On Stage and this will be awesome with a fantastic lineup of local artists. Tickets are $28.50 and the proceeds will benefit AMFM.

We have stupid surveys and then we have scary ones. Logistics Experts Logate crunched the numbers on lost packages over the holidays. And Maryland…little tiny Maryland…comes in at number 1 with 609,000 monthly inquiries on lost packages. And the ranking is filtered down by population per 100K people so we have that to look forward to.

BUT, if you shopped locally, that is not an issue. And thanks to John Barron for shooting me an addition to our now 38 gift ideas. John said the ladies love Cupla Annapolis (and it may be pronounced Coopla) but they are a really nice boutique on Maryland Avenue. Shop there and don’t sweat the lost packages!

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and I have one pair of tickets left to see a fabulous jazz artist on Thursday night.. Alex Bugnon. So, if you are a jazzy kind of guy or gal–hit me up and the awesome seats may be yours. And also be sure to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for some amazing shows on deck. And again, and as always, huge thanks to Rams Head On Stage for doing this for us every Tuesday!!

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. All that is coming up in just a bit, so stick around!

