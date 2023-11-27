Daily News Brief | November 27, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

There’s a new director in Anne Arundel County to help veterans and their families. The City of Annapolis has royally screwed up the so-called free parking for the holidays. We have a great shopping list supporting all local businesses and are accepting your suggestions, too. Watermark is hosting the Queen of all Fund Drives on December 9th to support We Care and Friends. Rams Head is waiving all surcharge fees today for Cyber Monday, so go grab some live music before midnight. We also have pod news about Canines & Crosstreks, and the Local Business Spotlight with the BL Technical Services.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is off today but will return next week with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it is Monday, November 27th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Welcome back. I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving and got some time to get out and partake in Small Business Saturday and the official opening of the holiday season on a rainy Sunday. Hey, a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. We have a daily news recap newsletter. It’s great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. I’ll drop a signup link right here!

Daily News Recap Newsletter Sign Up: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Anyhow, we have a bunch of news to catch up on, so shall we?

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman has announced that his administration has hired a Veteran Services Coordination Center Manager. Akosua Osie was named manager, and she will oversee the center and be the point contact for any veterans and their families to access county services. Osie served in the Army and worked for the American Legion in DC.

Let’s talk about parking in Annapolis during the holidays. The plan is that if you park in the Hillman Garage you get a free hour of parking with the code ParkDTA. If you park on the street, you get 2 hours free with the same code. But the City completely screwed up the plan. The codes do not work, and no one seems to know what to do. Yesterday the city posted to Facebook that codes would be working on Monday, but I am not holding my breath. I parked in the garage over the weekend and the signs “explaining” how to pay for parking are as clear as mud with two numbers that are more prominent than the actual correct zone number. I did not speak with one merchant who was not complaining about it as they are taking the brunt from their clients. This used to be such a simple program, but the City has completely and unequivocally screwed it up. You know who didn’t screw it up? Frederick. I was there on Friday and all of their garages were open with the dates up–park as long as you like, shop, and eat to your heart’s content. And you know what else? All street parking was the same- park for free as long as you liked and enjoy the town. Not Annapolis–here in Annapolis, it is come and spend money, but we’re gonna try and extract more from you by making parking as complicated as possible. Mayor Buckley and City Council–you, honestly, should be ashamed. But I am guessing it is no big deal to you since you all get free parking as a perk. Unfortunately, with all sorts of events coming up, I can’t offer any advice other than to assume that there is no free parking and to pay the fees as usual. And remember, if you overstay your pre-paid time on the street or in the garage, it is a $50 parking fine!

But, as you do go shopping locally. Please check out the list of 37 gift and experience ideas we published on EyeOnAnnapolis.net . We have suggestions from all locally-owned businesses for every budget. We have it all: arts, food, gifts, clothing, jewelry, booze, portraits, books, yoga, sailing, memberships. But, we are also looking for help. If you have a great idea for a locally sourced gift–send me an email, and I will add it to our list! [email protected]

And if you want to add to your list, grab a toy, some linens, maybe a blanket, clothing, or toiletries. Just bring a donation to the Harbor Queen on December 9th, and you will be able to watch the Lights Parade from one of the best vantage points ever. All to benefit We Care and Friends! Since 2011, Watermark has hosted the Queen of All Fund Drives, and they are doing it again this year. A donation gets you aboard the docked Harbor Queen, and while on board, you can grab some food and drink from their cash bar.

Man, there were some great football games on Sunday. Unfortunately, there was one horrible (yet not terribly unexpected) loss by Navy at SMU as the Mustangs defeated the Mids 59-14. The Navy Football program does not seem ready for prime time, and with that loss, so went the slim chance for a bowl invite. They have an off week, and then they take on Army on the 9th of December at Gillette Stadium. And as we all know, the regular season tends to come in secondary to defeating Army. Army is 5-6 for the season (as is Navy) but is riding on a 3-game winning streak.

If you are a music fan, you might as well pick up all the tickets you can at Rams Head On Stage. As they have for many years, Rams Head celebrates Cyber Monday by waiving all surcharges. So head to RamsHeadOnStage.com and check out the 100+ shows and save the fees up until 11:59 pm tonight. And the fine print–this is the surcharge fee–taxes and credit card processing fees do remain.

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Wednesday with Luna, the fluffy Pomeranian. And hopefully, you have some room in your heart and home for her. She’s a chill little pom just looking for a perfect home! If you missed it, go back and have a listen!

On Saturday, we spoke with Andrew Leonard from BL Technical Services, and he has some great advice on computer safety and a great story about his company and what they can do for small businesses. Do give that a listen!

Ann Covington is off today because last week was such a short week for the markets, but she will be back with her Monday Money Report next week! But George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecasted weather report you’re going to find! All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

