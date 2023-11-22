Daily News Brief | November 22, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Police are looking for a suspect who set a car on fire. The MVA wants to make sure you are safe and has some $20 Lyft credits for you. Ten of Anne Arundel's 14 high schools received recognition from AP. The Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra is headed to Carnegie Hall. And Arundel Federal Savings Bank is hosting a toy drive–stop in and help a child in need.

Good morning, it’s Friday–errr no it’s Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Well, it is kind of Friday. It is a pretend Friday as we will not be releasing a Daily News Brief tomorrow or Friday. OK, we have some news this Thanksgiving Eve day, so let’s get right into it, shall we?

The Annapolis Police are investigating a suspected arson. On November 18th, a resident of the Robinwood community reported vandalism to his vehicle. On November 20th, ti was set ablaze at 9:50 pm. Police say that video footage leads them to believe that the fire was set, but as of now, no suspects have been located or arrested.

The MVA wants to make sure you get home safely. We’re having a horrible fatal crash year in Maryland and beginning this morning, you can go to zerodeathsmd.gov and grab a coupon, valued at $20 for a Lyft ride this season. To use it, you get a code that must be used in 24 hours, if not used, it goes back into the pot for someone else. So if you are planning to be out and about and drinking, use the code. And here’s a sobering (pardon the pun) stat for you, last year between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, nearly 1600 drivers were arrested in Maryland for driving under the influence. Don’t become a statistic–be safe and responsible.

Kudos to most of the Anne Arundel County high schools. AP or Advanced Placement has honored Chesapeake Science Point, Annapolis, Severna Park, South River, Arundel, Broadneck, Crofton, Chesapeake, North County, and Southern for either Bronze, Silver of Gold awards. The awards are based on the number of AP tests taken and the number of tests that scored a 3 or higher–also known as college credit. But it is a testament and barometer of how well the AP programs are doing in those schools. Now if we could only find out how good the STEM programs really are.

If you happen to be at Carnegie Hall in New York on December 8th, you might see some familiar faces. The Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra..based right here at Maryland Hall, will be performing along with a 150-voice choir at a benefit for the Forever Young Foundation’s Sophie’s Place. Other artists performing include Loreena McKennitt, Tim Janis, Ben Rector and more. You can pick up a ticket at carnegiehall.org . And I just talked to my kiddo up there at the NY Studios and she says that New York is all decked out for Christmas–the tree is in place the windows are amazing…so make a weekend out of it and enjoy the CYSO’s debut at Carnegie Hall!

Remember that Arundel Federal Savings Bank is hosting a toy drive at all of its five local branches. Stop by, drop a toy off, and look around and see what community banking is really all about. You can learn more and get branch locations at ArundelFederal.com

OK, that is a wrap on the news let’s look at some events for you this long weekend!

We’ve been mentioning on them for a while but….

Tomorrow– eat lots of turkey or roast beef or whatever you usually do and give thanks for all of your blessings–give it some thought, there is plenty to be thankful for!

Friday is Black Friday and since I wholeheartedly support local businesses, I suggest you hang your holiday decorations on Friday!

Saturday is Small Business Saturday–get out and shop local. Big chains will not care if you shop with them or not and they will not notice–but I can guarantee you that Jared at K&B, Susan at Local By Design, Dave at Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Katherine at Annapolis Collection Gallery, Ryan at Pip’s Hot Dogs, or the hundreds of other small businesses will notice and it will make a difference. If you need some help shopping locally, check EyeOnAnnapolis.net in two hours — I’ll have a great list of local gifts and experiences for everyone on your list.

Sunday is the big day. All day long it is Artists Sunday–go support an artist. At 4 pm at Zachary’s Jewelers, the Nutcracker will be performed by the Chesapeake Ballet and that will be followed by the Annapolis Grand Illumination with the big guy rolling in in a convertible this year!

And looking into next week, Tuesday is Giving Tuesday so please consider giving to some of the great local non-profits in the area like Annapolis Green, Maryland Hall, Historic Annapolis, the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park, or the many theater and performing companies that make our world so much richer!

Today, yes, I know it is usually on Friday but…today on Canines & Crosstreks–Lulu, a fluffy pure-bred Pomeranian that would love to prance around in a new forever home this holiday season! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos and get all the information on how you can adopt her!

And again, don’t forget, we have that brand spanking new DAILY newsletter that features only the top NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 pm every night–yes, 365 days a year all without a paywall. It’s perfect for keeping up with the weekend’s news since we won’t be doing a DNB tomorrow, Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Here’s a link right here in the show notes!

Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight we speak with Andrew Leonard, the CEO of BL Technical Services in Glen Burnie–if you want some insight into computer safety, this is a good one to listen to!

And that's it! Now it's time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world.

It’s Wednesday. The long Thanksgiving weekend is here and now it’s time to just say have a great long weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! And from my home to yours–a very Happy Thanksgiving. Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report you will find. And Canines and Crosstreks on an off day. So do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in just a minute!

