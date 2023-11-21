Daily News Brief | November 21, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Scout & Molly’s,!

Today…

Big Bean is expanding once again. The Army-Navy game uniforms for Navy have been released and they are amazing. Rams Head Tavern donates turkeys to Asbury United Methodist Church. And also, Rams Head is taking reservations for a traditional 3-course Thanksgiving Dinner for eating in and to go! Drones as first responders? I like it! It is ticket Tuesday And, of course, more of my begging to sign up for our daily newsletter ;)!

DAILY NEWS RECAP LINK: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content © 2023 Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, November 21st, 2023 this is John Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Just a reminder that this week is a little odd with the holiday–we will NOT have a DNB on Thursday or Friday so that means Annapolis After Dark is today and Canines and Crosstreks will be tomorrow. Anyhow, we have some news, so we better get to it, shall we?

If you are traveling up 97 and get the urge for a great cuppa Joe? Hop off at Veterans Highway and visit Big Bean Coffee’s newest location. Well, it is not open just yet, but it will be in the I-97 Business Park at 231 Najoles Road in Millersville. Big Bean got its start in Severna Park along the B&A Trail. They expanded in Annapolis at 888 Bestgate Road, and here they go again! And actually, I will be recording a Local Business Spotlight this morning in their Annapolis location!

Navy and Under Armour released new uniforms designed for Navy to wear in the Army-Navy Game, and they are sharp. It is a nod to the submariners dubbed the Silent Service. The blue is the darkest Under Armour has ever made to represent the depths of the sea, the markings look similar to depth markings on a submarine, and the helmets., all hand-painted, will feature pragmatic paint, which will be color-changing. There are a lot of other elements, and we have a whole gallery at EyeOnAnnapolis.net and if you want to check out the gear that is for sale to go along with it– shop.navysports.com is where you want to go.

Yesterday we told you about Live! Casino & Hotel giving away turkeys. Well, last night I learned something new– Rams Head Tavern in Annapolis has been giving 100 turkeys every year for about a decade to the Asbury United Methodist Church to distribute to local families in need. That’s more than 1000 turkeys and good on Rams Head. Also, a bunch of people have asked me about single dinners to go and all that. Rams Head has an outstanding Thanksgiving traditional 3-course dinner for $30 and $15 for kids. Reservations are HIGHLY recommended, but here’s the thing–they also have them to go!

And this is not local, but I thought it was interesting and something the County should look into. Montgomery County is using drones as first responders. They can get to a scene faster and send images from the scene to keep responders safe or to maybe have them not respond if it is not warranted. Of course, there is a lot of big brother criticism, but let’s be real–big brother is everywhere! I think it is a great idea.

And again, many thanks to all who continue to sign up for our daily news recap. We’re trying to grow the subscription base, so if you can–give it a mention to a friend, neighbor, or colleague! If you aren’t receiving it, there’s a link to subscribe right here. It is free, it is short and sweet, and comes to your email inbox every day at 7:00 pm. And best of all, no pesky paywalls!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and Rams Head On Stage has hooked us all up once again! Here’s what I have. Everything will be performing on Saturday evening, and then Paul Reed Smith’s Eightlock on Wednesday the 29th! If you’d like to go to any of those shows, get in touch with me, and you may be on your way. And also, be sure to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for some amazing shows on deck. And again, and as always, huge thanks to Rams Head On Stage for doing this for us every Tuesday!!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first, a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Scout & Molly’s.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz is here with Annapolis After Dark. All that is coming up in just a bit, so stick around!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

