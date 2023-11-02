Daily News Brief | November 2, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

A very depressing news day today–sorry. More shootings in Annapolis along with a missing juvenile. A man licked the ear of a trick-or-treater in Severn and then ultimately pointed a gun at the child’s mother. A man was almost robbed at gunpoint at the Wells Fargo branch near the Annapolis Mall–same MO of the rest. And a father appears to have killed his son in Odenton before killing himself in a parking lot of Ft. Meade. The Baltimore Business Journal crunched some numbers on housing affordability in some of the pricier neighborhoods in the area and Anne Arundel County did not fare too well in terms of affordability. Podcast news and more!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Thursday, November 2nd, 2023 this is John Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Trigger warning. Unfortunately, today is 99% bad news. So if you need a pick-me-up, listen to something else today, and be sure to come back tomorrow! Anyhow let’s get into it, shall we?

From the Annapolis Police Department. There was a shooting at Copeland and Bywater on Halloween night and officers actually witnessed the suspect shooting. Somehow, the police were unable to stop the suspect from fleeing onto Forest Drive. No one was injured.

And this is puzzling. Also on Halloween evening, a woman reported her juvenile daughter missing to the police. She said she had run away in the past. The police checked possible locations and did not find her. And the puzzling part of this is why the police waited until 8:20 p.m. on November 1st to say anything about a missing juvenile. And why does this juvenile only merit a mention in a police report and not a photo or a separate Facebook post that it could be shared by the larger community?

Sliding to the Anne Arundel County Police. Well, this one is being investigated by the Maryland State Police, but a man was driving on 695 near Ritchie Highway when he was cut off. An argument ensued and the driver of the car that cut him off pulled a gun and shot the man and his car before fleeing. State Police did locate the 24-year-old Gwynn Oak man and arrested him. The victim was taken to shock trauma and is expected to survive.

A 66-year-old Severn man has been arrested and charged with assault and weapons offenses. On Halloween, a 10-year-old girl came to his door trick-or-treating, and the man ended up licking her ear–yes, licking her ear. She ran back home, and he followed her and tried to get into the home when the child’s mother pushed back at him. He pulled a gun and fired it at the mother, but the gun did not fire. He retreated back to his home where police found him with a cache of weapons. The man had no prior criminal record in the State and bonded out shortly after he was arrested.

We keep seeing these. On Halloween evening, an 18-year-old man flagged down an officer on Jennifer Road by the Annapolis Mall. He said as he withdrew money from the Wells Fargo ATM. Walking back to his car a suspect with a handgun began running toward him. He was able to get in his car and get away. No shots were fired. The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s with glasses, a gray sweatshirt, black pants, and a beanie hat. Officers searched the area and came up empty.

And yesterday in Odenton and Fort Meade there was a murder-suicide. At 9:40 a.m. Ft. Meade authorities discovered the body of a deceased male in the AAFES parking lot. He appeared to have self-inflicted gunshot wounds. About an hour later, Anne Arundel County Police were called to the 500 block of Retreat Court in Odenton for a suspicious death. When they arrived, they discovered the son of the deceased Ft. Meade victim. Police believe that the father shot and killed his son and then died by suicide a short time later.

Wow–a pretty violent Halloween for sure.

The Baltimore Business Journal crunched some numbers and I love these. They looked at the 25 wealthiest Zip codes in the region and looked at the median price of homes and the salary required to afford said home. This is reflective of Baltimore City and County, Anne Arundel, and Howard Counties. Of the 25, 10 of the Zip codes were in Anne Arundel. So here we go. #25–Riva median home is $607,388 and you need $157,257 to afford it. I am not going to read them all, but working their way down, #23 is Galesville, #22 is Crownsville, #21 is West River, #19 is Tracey’s Landing, #17 is Severna Park, #14 is Harwood, #10 is Davidsonville, and #2 is Sherwood Forest where the average home is $1,304,128 and you need $325,707 to afford it. The #1 is Gibson Island where the median home is $2,810,980 and you need $702,045 to afford it! Is it any wonder we have an affordable housing issue? The Median wage in the county according to the Census Bureau is $79, 294. Let that sink in a bit!

OK, that’s all I got depressing news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Erin Snell the Executive Director of Charting Careers–I got it all edited and it was a great one..notably because we recorded in PAL Park on a bench in a playground!

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 p.m. 365 days a year.

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And back again, it’s Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

