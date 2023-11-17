Daily News Brief | November 17, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

School redistricting is a go. Arundel Federal is holding a Toy Drive. And plenty of events to consider from football to food drives to a classic Annapolis play to County Executive Pittman shaking his booty to a magical lighted excursion at Sandy Point State Park and Lights on the Bay. And, of course, we have some podcast news on the Local Business Spotlight with Dr. Beagen from Mobile Pet Vet, a bonus pod released yesterday at noon. and of course, canines and crosstreks!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, November 17th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Yesterday was a good day! We released a bonus podcast all about Christmastime in Annapolis and we cashed out the Cash For Schools program at K&B True Value — thanks to generous customers and local business partners we contributed $30,377 to our local schools! So when you get a chance, please support K&B True Value, Ledo Pizza, Evolve Direct & Primary, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, and Eye On Annapolis. I was thrilled to be able to participate this year! OK, we have news, so let’s get right into it, shall we?

A painful, yet necessary process! The Anne Arundel County Board of Education voted to move forward with redistricting the schools in the northern part of the County. The change will go into effect next fall and will affect 6,400 students. Currently, 13 schools in the region are over 100% capacity. This brings all 58 schools in the district below capacity with only 15 operating between 90% and 100%. The silver lining in this process is that seniors will be able to choose if they want to remain at their old school or the newly redistricted one. Once implemented the Board will work on the Southern half of the county beginning in February 2025 with changes there going into effect in the Fall of 2026.

In October, Arundel Federal Savings Bank (my bank thank you) hosted a food drive. And now as we slide into the holiday season they are hosting a toy drive for kids in need and our community and kids in the hospital. Bring in a new, unwrapped toy to any of their five area branches, and know that you will be making someone’s holiday that much more special.

OK, that is a wrap on the news let’s look at some events for you this weekend!

Most everything on my list is on Saturday it seems.

Sports. Navy takes on East Carolina University on Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium at noon. This is the final home game of the season and Navy is now at 4-5 . Tickets are still available at Navysports.com

From 10 am to 2 pm, you have a chance to donate food, blood, or sweaters at the Leadership Anne Arundel Collection-Palooza. The food goes to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. The blood goes to our own AAMC. And sweaters, hoodies, and fleeces will go to #JustOneSweater. This is at Chambers Park in Parole at 14 Dorsey Avenue! I hope to see you there–I’ll be there setting up in the morning!

From 9 am to noon on Saturday, hop in line at the Colonial Players for a chance to buy tickets for their production of A Christmas Story. It only rolls around every other year and will always sell out. Come prepared to select your show which runs December 7th to 17th, and be prepared to pay the $10 ticket price in cash or check (what are those??). But this is a true Annapolis tradition.

With Thanksgiving coming up, the Riva Road Farmers Market is a good place to go for goodies. It is open Saturday and Sunday and my personal recommendation is a pie or three from Chef Big Money! I just ordered my three yesterday and he is getting close to capacity. He is there only on Saturday, but you can order and pick them up closer to Thanksgiving. You will not regret that pie decision–I am partial to cherry!

On Saturday night, several local peeps have a very good chance of embarrassing themselves at Maryland Hall for the Movers & Shakers dance competition. It is a Dancing With the Stars type of competition where local politicos and business leaders are paired with professional dancers to shake their booties. It is a benefit for Maryland Hall and the Benjamin Mario Shadrick Foundation and tickets can be had at MarylandHall.org

And finally, Sandy Point Park turns magical this weekend. Tonight and tomorrow you can bring your leashed pup to the park to walk through the fantastic Lights on the Bay presented by the SPCA of Anne Arundel County! Lots of fun for the humans and pets. And then on Sunday, it opens up for driving through. The hours are 6 pm to 10 pm Monday through Thursday and 5 pm to 10 pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $20 per car. $30 for vans and trolleys, and if you want to bring the bus–that is $50.

A lot of choices. Good luck.

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–Kit-Kat, a new mom and poodle mix who’d be perfect for any home. Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt her!

Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight we speak with Dr. Lisa Beagen and her fantastic Mobile Pet Vet!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here, and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And, of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

