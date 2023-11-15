Daily News Brief | November 15, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Another round of gunfire damaged six cars and two houses in Annapolis. An upgrade to Anne Arundel County transit buses. The movers and shakers will be shaking their booties this Saturday night at Maryland Hall. The Clydesdales are coming to town for the Military Bowl on the 27th of December and to parade in West Annapolis the day before! And, the Military Bowl is now presented by GoBowling.com. And up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Mobile PEt Vet–which is just what it sounds like!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, November 15th, 2023,, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

This is my week to record VERY cool podcasts; we’re going out of 2023 with a bang on our Local Business Spotlights! And I will have a bonus pod dropping today, and if you are looking for the most awesome vantage point to see the Lights Parade on December 9th– you will want to listen! But that is later. As for the here and now, we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Just after 5 pm yesterday, Facebook lit up with posts about dozens of Annapolis Police cars speeding across Spa Road towards West Street. And now we know what it was all about. At 5:10 pm, the Annapolis Police received a report of shots being fired on Clay Street. On arrival, they discovered that six vehicles and two homes were damaged by gunfire, but there were no injuries and, unfortunately, no suspects. They are still investigating and have said that there is no ongoing threat to the community. For those unfamiliar, Clay Street runs parallel to West Street behind the Graduate Hotel and was the area where the shots originated that killed Michelle Cummins, who was sitting on the patio at The Graduate. For those keeping count, this is the 32nd instance of shots being fired this year. Last year, there was a total of 34. I may have more information on this a bit later today, so please check back at EyeOnAnnapolis.net.

You see them all over the County–the neon green mini-buses. They are free, but now they are even better, just in time for winter. Using the Passio GO app, you can now track them in real-time so you can plan your trip. Also, they will all now have free wifi on board. They have also upgraded the shelters with accessible seating, solar panels, and device charging ports. Want more info on routes and how to use them? aacounty.org/transit is where you need to go. And remember, this is the COUNTY, not the CITY. City public transit costs and does not have the amenities.

Here’s something fun for Saturday night. Movers and Shakers. Call it Dancing With the Stars but with local movers and shakers (loosely defined for sure). But you can see the likes of County Executive Pittman, Councilwoman Lisa Rodvien, and others paired up with professional dancers to shake their stuff to Latin music. Judges will include Senator Elfreth, Delegate Jones, Carl Snowden, Mayor Buckley if he’s not jet-lagged from his trip to Amsterdam, Roxana Rodriguez, Dr. Dawn Lindsay, and Dr. Carol Sysco. It all benefits Maryland Hall and the Benjamin Mario Shadrick Foundation and ought to be a hoot! Tickets at MarylandHall.org

I am not sure if we mentioned this before or not, but Katcef Brothers has once again scored the Budweiser Clydesdales for the Military Bowl on Annapolis on December 27th. They will lead the parade, kicking off at 10 am, but the day before, they will be in West Annapolis for the Miracle on Annapolis Street. So, put that on the calendar! And speaking of the Military Bowl–they have a new presenting sponsor. GoBowling.com secured a three-year deal for the sponsorship, and now it will be officially named the Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com . And GoBowling.com is exactly what you think it is!

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we’re speaking with the Mobile Pet Vet–a really cool alternative to fighting with your furbaby to go to the vet!

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz, is here with Annapolis After Dark. She just got back from eluding the Maryland State Police on I-83 as she made her way back from Pennsylvania! All that is coming up in just a bit, so stick around!

