Daily News Brief | November 10, 2023

Today…

$100K of merchandise was stolen from a local jewelry store. A woman was carjacked at gunpoint. Facebook is very upset about the upcoming junket to the Netherlands. There is free parking in Annapolis for the holidays. We have a great list of things to do over the Veteran’s Day weekend. And, of course, we have some podcast news on the Local Business Spotlight with Jon Shukurov, and of course, canines and crosstreks!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, November 10th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

I just had one of those “Oh S^%$ moments yesterday. Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away and I still need to order a turkey! OK, we have news, so let’s get right into it, shall we?

Cezanne Jewelers on Maryland Avenue was robbed yesterday and the thieves got away with more than $100,000 of merchandise. The Annapolis Police were called to the store at 2 a.m yesterday for a burglary. Officers found the front door smashed. A witness from a nearby apartment said they saw a grey sedan on the street and two people inside the store stealing merchandise. The driver of the car sounded older (not sure how that is determined) and was yelling for the two to hurry up. The suspects were slim and one was wearing a Nike hoodie with dark clothing.

Up in Odenton, a woman was carjacked at gunpoint in the Odenton Shopping Center. According to the Anne Arundel County Police on Wednesday night just before 10 p.m. the 30-year-old female was walking to her car when she was approached by an armed male suspect who demanded the keys to her car–a black 2021 Hyundai Elantra. She complied and the suspect fled. The suspect is only described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie.

Boy the junket to the Netherlands has raised the ire of Facebook. A lot of people are not happy about the City taking such a large contingent on this trip. And many have pointed out that it may indeed be a violation of the City Code as 5 members of the council are attending so that makes a quorum and when that happens, it needs to be an advertised meeting and it also needs to be open to the public. I wonder if they have any room on the plane for us all? And we did learn that Alderwoman Karma O’Neill from Ward 2 is paying her own way and will be using her stipend (provided to attend the MACO Conference in Ocean City) and her own funds to attend. And for those wondering–they are flying coach!

Yesterday we did not know. And today we do. Annapolis WILL have free parking options downtown this Holiday season. So, right now, make sure you have the ParkMobile app on your phones–this is the app they decided to use for this. Street parking–you can get 2 free hours using the code ParkDTA in the app. Additional hours are on you. For the Hillman Garage, it is 1 free hour with the ParkDTA code, and the rest are on you. Now, there are some pitfalls you need to be aware of. The main one is that you need to pay in advance everywhere and if you are parked beyond your paid for time, you can expect a $50 fine. You also need to be aware that the cost to park differs across the city ranging from $2 to $4 per hour. Also, the City recently extended the enforcement hours to 8:30 p.m. And finally, many of the side streets that used to allow un-metered free parking are no longer free. They are “enforced” with signs and a zone code. So if you do not see a meter or a kiosk, be sure to look for a zone sign and pay for that parking via the ParkMobile app. Confusing? Yes! I long for the days when they put red bags over the meters and opened the gates in the garages too!

OK, that is a wrap on the news let’s look at some events for you this weekend!

This is the second weekend of the 2nd Annual Jazz & Roots Festival. This runs this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at various locations mostly in Eastport including St. Lukes Church, Eastport United Methodist Church, and the Eastport Library.

It is also the final weekend for Art Between the Creeks at Backyard Boats in Eastport. It features the work of about 20 artists all working in Eastport..between the creeks–get it. It is free and will run through Sunday and really is a lot of fun–do stop in!

Sports. Navy takes on University of Alabama Birmingham on Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium at 3:30 pm. And it is also the Veterans Classic at Alumni Hall. The games will honor US Veterans and will be back to back games–Navy Vs Temple and College of Charleston Vs Duquesne.

The Compass Rose Theater kicks off their next production on Friday at Maryland Hall–I and You. It is a two-man play about college classmates and the need for being connected. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

And Veterans Day is Saturday, and recognized today. Before the Mayor takes off for Europe he will offer some words at a ceremony at City Dock at 11:00 a.m. following a short parade and a drill team performance. This is a moving ceremony and if you can make it–stop down. But if you see a Veteran–thank them!

A lot of choices. Good luck. And the weather looks decent as well–I might try and get a bike ride in!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–had two little pups on–Layla a mini pom, and Coda, a terrier mix. Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos , and get all the information on how you can adopt them!

And again, don’t forget, we have that brand spanking new DAILY newsletter that features only the top NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 pm every night–yes, 365 days a year all without a paywall. It’s perfect for keeping up with the weekend’s news since we do not do a DNB on Saturday or Sunday. Here’s a link right here in the show notes!

Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight we speak with Jon Shukurov from Uzbekistan who is building an empire in Glen Burnie all off the $200 he had in his pocket when he emigrated!

And that's it! Now it's time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

