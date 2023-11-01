Daily News Brief | November 1, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

An Eastern Shore man was found shot to death behind the wheel of his Porsche after crashing into a parked car in an Arnold neighborhood. A local trust has given $51. million to AAMC, AACC, and BWMC. Wallet Hub crunched the numbers and Maryland is number one in the highest monthly student debt payments! And up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Erin Snell from Charting Careers.

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, November 1st, 2023, this is John Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I hope you all had a Happy Halloween– I attended the annual most-awesome Halloween Party ever, and this year, we were not that couple that strolls in just as they are cleaning up! Always a great time at the House of Hurt! And since it is November 1st, you are now free to begin thinking about the Holidays! But first, we have a little bit of news so, let’s get into it, shall we ?

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating their 11th homicide of the year ands this one is a bit strange. They were called to a crash just after 10 pm on Monday night mear the intersection of Kimwood Road and Driftwood Court in Arnold–a residential neighborhood. When they arrived, they found a Porsche Cayenne had struck a parked car before veering off the roadway and striking a tree. They went to administer first aid to the driver of the Porsche and discovered that the driver, 38-year-old Forrest Ryan of Chester Maryland had a gundhot wound to his upper body. He died at the scene. Police say they believe this was targeted and that there is no threat to the community, but are asking anyone that may know something (or have Ring camera footage) to contact them at 410-222-4731.

If I had the wherewithal to do something like this I totally would. The Ethel Groh Webster Williams Trust just awarded $5.1 million to be split between AAMC, BWMC, and AACC. Ethel’s family owned a successful local construction business and her father helped to establish the Bank of Glen Burnie and Johnson Lumber. What a great gift to three awesome organizations.

Wallethub.com released a study recently that is kind of scary. but not in a Halloween sense. They looked to see which states had the highest student loan payments and Maryland was, unfortunately number one with a median loan payment of $232 per month. The lowest was West Virginia at $139. No Bueno!

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we’re speaking with Erin Snell from Charting Careers, a great local non-profit making a huge difference in kids’ lives here in the community! Now I just need to get it all edited up.

