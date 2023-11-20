November 20, 2023
Annapolis, US 45 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Complete Holiday Events Schedule for Annapolis Big Bean Coffee Shop Expands Again. This Time to Millersville Navy and Under Armour Release Submarine-Themed Army-Navy Game Uniforms Live! Casino & Hotel Getting Merry and Bright with Miracle Pop Up Bar Annapolis Film Society to Present American Fiction on November 21st
Life In The Area

Complete Holiday Events Schedule for Annapolis

The City of Annapolis will close City offices on Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. 

  • Annapolis Transit: On Thanksgiving Day, November 23, Annapolis Transit will not operate. On Friday, transit services will operate on a normal schedule. 
  • Refuse and Recycling: Thursday collections will be moved to Friday and Friday collections will take place on Saturday. 
  • Annapolis Recreation and Parks: the Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center and Stanton Community Center will both be closed on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday). The Stanton Center will be closed on Friday while the Pip Moyer Recreation Center will reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.

“Thanksgiving is a time to remind us that we have much to be grateful and thankful for,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “On behalf of the Annapolis City Council and staff from the City of Annapolis, we wish you and your family a peaceful Thanksgiving celebration.” 

Additional Annapolis and community holiday updates:

  • Free Parking in Downtown: The City of Annapolis will continue the annual tradition of offering free parking at metered spaces between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. To get two free hours, customers will use the code ParkDTA on ParkMobile (web or app). This year only, the City is also offering the first hour free at the downtown Hillman Garage (use ParkDTA on ParkMobile). 
  • Annapolis Holiday events:
    • Small Business Saturday will take place at local shopping districts on Saturday, November 25.
    • Zachary’s Jewelers will present the Chesapeake Ballet performing vignettes of The Nutcracker with a story time beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 26.
    • The Downtown Annapolis Partnership will host the “Grand Illumination” tree lighting ceremony at Market Space at 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 26.
    • The West Annapolis Holiday Market will take place on December 2. 
    • The Chocolate Binge Festival is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 3, with the first block of West Street closed to traffic.
    • Midnight Madness is back with retail stores staying open late on Dec. 7, 14 and 21 in downtown. For more information, contact Downtown Annapolis Partnership.
    • The Downtown Annapolis Partnership is also hosting a Holiday Market from Dec. 7 to 10 with road closures and parking restrictions on Dock Street from the Harbormaster’s Office to Susan Campbell Park.
    • Eastport Yacht Club’s Parade of Lights is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9
    • The Annapolis Fire Santa Run will take place in neighborhoods throughout Annapolis on Sunday, Dec. 10. 
    • Chabad of Anne Arundel County’s lighting of the City Dock Menorah is set for Dec. 10.  
    • The Mayor and Annapolis City Council will host an Open House in Annapolis City Council Chambers on December 14 from 4 to 6 p.m.
    • Inner West Street will be closed to traffic on December 14 beginning at 4 p.m. for the Inner West Holiday Fest.
    • The Naptown Half Marathon is set for the morning of December 16 and will include rolling road closures in downtown.
    • The downtown Santa Speedo Run is scheduled for Dec. 16.

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Big Bean Coffee Shop Expands Again. This Time to Millersville

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu