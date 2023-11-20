Complete Holiday Events Schedule for Annapolis

The City of Annapolis will close City offices on Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Annapolis Transit: On Thanksgiving Day, November 23, Annapolis Transit will not operate. On Friday, transit services will operate on a normal schedule.

On Thanksgiving Day, November 23, Annapolis Transit will not operate. On Friday, transit services will operate on a normal schedule. Refuse and Recycling: Thursday collections will be moved to Friday and Friday collections will take place on Saturday.

Thursday collections will be moved to Friday and Friday collections will take place on Saturday. Annapolis Recreation and Parks: the Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center and Stanton Community Center will both be closed on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday). The Stanton Center will be closed on Friday while the Pip Moyer Recreation Center will reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.

“Thanksgiving is a time to remind us that we have much to be grateful and thankful for,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “On behalf of the Annapolis City Council and staff from the City of Annapolis, we wish you and your family a peaceful Thanksgiving celebration.”

Additional Annapolis and community holiday updates:

Free Parking in Downtown: The City of Annapolis will continue the annual tradition of offering free parking at metered spaces between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. To get two free hours, customers will use the code ParkDTA on ParkMobile (web or app). This year only, the City is also offering the first hour free at the downtown Hillman Garage (use ParkDTA on ParkMobile).

Annapolis Holiday events: Small Business Saturday will take place at local shopping districts on Saturday, November 25. Zachary's Jewelers will present the Chesapeake Ballet performing vignettes of The Nutcracker with a story time beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 26. The Downtown Annapolis Partnership will host the "Grand Illumination" tree lighting ceremony at Market Space at 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 26. The West Annapolis Holiday Market will take place on December 2. The Chocolate Binge Festival is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 3, with the first block of West Street closed to traffic. Midnight Madness is back with retail stores staying open late on Dec. 7, 14 and 21 in downtown. For more information, contact Downtown Annapolis Partnership . The Downtown Annapolis Partnership is also hosting a Holiday Market from Dec. 7 to 10 with road closures and parking restrictions on Dock Street from the Harbormaster's Office to Susan Campbell Park. Eastport Yacht Club's Parade of Lights is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9 The Annapolis Fire Santa Run will take place in neighborhoods throughout Annapolis on Sunday, Dec. 10. Chabad of Anne Arundel County's lighting of the City Dock Menorah is set for Dec. 10. The Mayor and Annapolis City Council will host an Open House in Annapolis City Council Chambers on December 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. Inner West Street will be closed to traffic on December 14 beginning at 4 p.m. for the Inner West Holiday Fest. The Naptown Half Marathon is set for the morning of December 16 and will include rolling road closures in downtown. The downtown Santa Speedo Run is scheduled for Dec. 16.



