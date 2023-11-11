November 11, 2023
Life In The Area

Children’s Theatre of Annapolis (CTA) Presents DFC’s Holiday Cabaret with Santa!

CTA’s Holiday Cabaret, on December 2, 2023, will showcase performances from past and present CTA talent, fun holiday snacks and games, along with a visit from Santa and his bag of gifts. This promises to be a wonderful and joyous holiday celebration for kids of all ages!

On January 17, 2023, it was with a heavy heart that we said goodbye to a special person. A valued and beloved member of the CTA community, Darrell F. Conley was a staunch supporter of the arts and education. His love of theatre both on stage and off was a joy to be a part of. Another love of his was Christmas and the holiday season. From Thanksgiving and on, decorations were up, holiday movies were on, and the holiday spirit was clear. 

In celebration of his life, joy, and love, CTA is proud to have the first annual DFC’s Holiday Cabaret. This family friendly event will honor all of these things, and most importantly, Darrell.

Tickets are $25 per person at https://cta.ticketleap.com/hc23/. The event will be located at CTA’s theatre, 1661 Bay Head Road, Annapolis, MD 21409. For more information, visit www.childrenstheatreofannapolis.org or contact April Forrer at [email protected]

