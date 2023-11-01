Charting Careers Puts A Wellness Grant to Good Use with Annapolis Maritime Museum

From an excited shout of a child catching a fish to the pride felt in helping to raise a sail, our community is well aware that a day on the water can provide life-changing experiences. During a recent Sunset Cruise on the historic skipjack, Wilma Lee, approximately 30 Annapolis youth, and parents/caregivers enjoyed a beautiful evening connecting with nature and each other. This cruise is just one example of the impactful programming and long-standing partnership between Annapolis families, Charting Careers (CC), and Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) made possible in part through a $30,000 Building Bridges to Wellness grant provided by the Fund for Anne Arundel, through the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County.

Charting Careers (CC) and the Annapolis Maritime Museum (AMM) bring a long history of connection and partnership. For the past two years, CC and the AMM have collaboratively run Navigating TIDES after-school program to provide academic tutoring, mental health support, environmental education, outdoor play, and more to Annapolis youth.

“This grant continues to support and expand this joint endeavor for the AMM to provide safe space and access to a diverse range of environmental and educational experiences, as well as increase CC’s ability to provide wraparound support and meet the needs of all students and families it serves,” describes Charting Careers’ Education Director, Ashley Mackell.

“A core philosophy of AMM’s Box of Rain Program is “exposure leads to expansion”. If students haven’t had the opportunity to experience it, how will they know to reach for it? It is our goal to provide holistic youth development for our students and a key part of that is providing exposure to varied environmental education experiences and maritime careers,” explains AMM’s Community Program Manager, Marco Rojas.

The Building Bridges for Wellness grant is helping to fund a CC Clinical Director for mental health screening, parent training, linkages to mental and physical health, a CC Mentor Director to oversee mentors critical in helping youth access opportunities, and staff and supplies for AMM to implement social emotional development and positive parent/child relationship programming. CC and AMM are both committed to expanding access to physical, mental, and behavioral health services for students and families impacted by systemic inequities and health disparities that are all too prevalent in our community.

“We are grateful for this grant from the Fund for Anne Arundel and their continued support so students have access to enriching experiences, can overcome challenges, and chart their own course to fulfilling lives and careers,” explains Charting Careers Executive Director, Erin Snell.

“AMM is grateful for this continued investment by CFAAC in our Education Programs and in supporting our most under-resourced communities with essential care and services,” said AMM President and CEO, Alice Estrada.

For more information on these two organizations or to get involved, contact the Annapolis Maritime Museum at amaritime.org and Charting Careers at chartingcareers.org.

