Cash For Schools Program Donates $30K To Area Schools

Yesterday, K&B True Value in Annapolis closed the books on yet another successful “Cash for Schools” drive. This year, the program, raised over $30,000 for local schools due to the generosity of K&B customers and matching contributions from K&B True Value and our participating sponsors, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Evolve Direct Primary Care, Eye on Annapolis, and Ledo Pizza.

“This is a charity that is near and dear to our hearts, as we can see the direct impact our donations make on kids in our own community,” said Jared Littmann, owner of K&B True Value Hardware.

Schools are free to use the money as they see fit and some will make improvements to their outdoor learning spaces, including picnic tables, a shed, and recess equipment.

Another school is going to secure their school to provide for the safety of their students and staff by purchasing a Raptor ID reader. And yet another school will organize additional field trips or club opportunities that the kids otherwise would not experience and will use any leftover funds to buy students agenda books for the next school year.

Since 2009, customers and various sponsors have helped raise $156,000 for elementary, middle, and high schools from Annapolis to Parole.

The next time you need some hardware, a bottle of wine, a check-up at a doctor, or a square slice of pizza, please remember what K&B True Value, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Evolve Direct & Primary, and Ledo Pizza have done for our community!

Eye On Annapolis was proud to have been a partner in this program!

