Bonus Podcast: MD Health Benefit Exchange Open Enrollment for Health Insurance

With everything we need to worry about, health insurance should not be one of them.

Michele Eberle, the Executive Director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, joins us today to remind everyone that the open enrollment period for 2024 is currently underway and ends on January 15th.

Self-employed? Unemployed? You owe it to yourself to check it out.

What’s new for 2024? How do Maryland rates stack up? Do you need to re-enroll every year? We try to answer most of your questions!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

https://www.marylandhealthconnection.gov/

855-642-8572

APP: Enroll MHC

