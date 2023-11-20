Big Bean Coffee Shop Expands Again. This Time to Millersville

The Big Bean, a coffee shop and café operated by the husband-and-wife duo of Christie and Greg Coster since 2019, has signed a lease with St. John Properties, Inc. for 1,762 square feet of space at the I-97 Business Park. The new location at 231 Najoles Road is expected to open next spring, and will be the group’s third site in Anne Arundel County, and second in the St. John Properties portfolio. The couple opened a location at St. John Properties’ 888 Bestgate Road in early 2021, and the original location in Severna Park, which the couple had purchased in 2019, has been open since 2000.

The Big Bean offers an assortment of freshly-brewed hot and iced coffee selections, specialty teas, superfood and frozen lattes, and smoothies. Popular menu items include Cappuccino and Mexican Mocha coffee, Nitro on Tap iced tea, Chai Tea Latte, and Tropical Green and Strawberry Banana Yogurt smoothie. The concept also offers kiddie drinks such as chocolate milk and fruit smoothies, as well as vegan and gluten-free snacks. The location at 231 Najoles Road will also include an outdoor patio.

“We identified the need for a local coffee shop in the Millersville area, given the absence of one serving the greater Severna Park, North Crofton, Old Mill and Glen Burnie communities,” explained Greg Coster. “Our business has substantially grown to the point where we needed a central warehouse to store goods, and the new site at I-97 Business Park will contain a small storage element. This location triangulates the three shops and is perfectly situated for the warehouse purpose. In truth, we chose the landlord prior to beginning our actual real estate search. Our relationship and experience with St. John Properties has been so strong and smooth, that we knew we wanted to expand in their portfolio. 231 Najoles Road and I-97 Business Park also satisfied every requirement from an ease of access and visibility standpoint, so the decision was easy.”

Coster added that the new location will feature a custom-designed bar that is being manufactured in Italy. The all-steel unit will be equipped with refrigeration and piping to allow baristas to make drinks while consumers watch from adjacent seating. “This piece is extremely heavy duty, a dream come true with its versatile functionality and will be a conversation starter given its unique and sleek design. We are creating our entire store layout around its placement.”

“Coffee shops are not only a popular amenity for our clients’ employees who come to work every day inside our business communities – they have also become a destination, attracting a wide audience from the surrounding community, where people unwind, relax with a friend, network or conduct business,” stated Bill Holzman, Vice President, Retail Leasing for St. John Properties. “The Big Bean is very well known for its sincere efforts and ability to become immersed, active participant in the local community, and we are grateful to have them in our portfolio. Once you become a regular customer of The Big Bean, you also immediately become a friend.”

