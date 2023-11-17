November 16, 2023
Annapolis, US 51 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Arundel Federal Savings Bank Hosting Holiday Toy Drive at All Branches Leadership Anne Arundel Food Drive+ Scheduled for November 18th Free Parking in Annapolis for the Holidays! Zachary’s Jewelers Kicks Off the Holidays at the Grand Illumination with The Nutcracker Top 5 Sports Podcasts in 2023
Life In The Area

Arundel Federal Savings Bank Hosting Holiday Toy Drive at All Branches

Through December 6th, all five local Arundel Federal Savings Bank branches will collect toy donations to support those in need in our community this holiday season.

Everyone is invited to stop by any of Arundel Federal’s five area branches to donate a new, unwrapped toy for distribution.

This year’s donations will go to various organizations in all areas of Anne Arundel County, including the South Baltimore Network to include local low-income communities of Curtis Bay, Brooklyn, and Cherry Hill. Additionally, toys are needed for the Baltimore Washington Medical Center’s Pediatric Unit for children receiving medical care. Toys needed: cars, trucks, dinosaurs, stuffed animals, coloring books, crayons, Legos for all ages, Disney dolls, Barbie dolls, Fischer price toys, doodle board, tea sets, etc.  And finally, SOFO, the. South Forest Drive Business Association (Annapolis) which will deliver toys to underprivileged children in the SOFO corridor.

Visit ArundelFederal.com for more information. Member FDIC.

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Leadership Anne Arundel Food Drive+ Scheduled for November 18th

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu