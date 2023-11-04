November 4, 2023
Annapolis, US 53 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Types of Jazz & Blues Music Leadership Anne Arundel Seeks Community Leaders for Neighborhood Leadership Academy Profs and Pints: When the Pacific Became America’s New Frontier Local Business Spotlight: Charting Careers Anthony Valerio Named Director of Annapolis Symphony Academy’s Aquarius Wind Ensemble
Local News

Anthony Valerio Named Director of Annapolis Symphony Academy’s Aquarius Wind Ensemble

The Annapolis Symphony Academy (ASA), an educational program of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra (ASO) based in Annapolis, Maryland, has announced the appointment of Arnold resident Anthony Valerio as Director of the newly founded ensemble, Aquarius Wind Ensemble

Mr. Valerio holds a Bachelor of Music in Horn Performance from West Virginia University, a Maryland Music Education Certificate from Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins, and  a Master of Music in Horn Performance from Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins University. He has served as second, fourth, and principal horn for several major orchestras, including U.S. Naval Academy Band, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Baltimore Chamber Orchestra, Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, Annapolis Chamber Orchestra, Annapolis Opera, Arlington Symphony, Fairfax Symphony, Fairfax Chorale, Maryland Symphony, Prince George’s Philharmonic, Washington Symphonic Brass, and Harrisburg Symphony. He is a founding Member of Bayfield Brass Quintet, based in Annapolis, Maryland.

Mr. Valerio has been a music instructor in many esteemed institutions, including: Anne Arundel County Public Schools, Anne Arundel Community College, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Peabody Preparatory, and Salisbury State University, and has maintained a private studio for many years. 

Mr. Valerio said, “I am honored and thrilled to join the ASA family in its newest chapter with the addition of the Aquarius Wind Ensemble! We have assembled a diverse and energetic group of young musicians from age 10–16. They have already demonstrated strong musical and teamwork skills in our first few rehearsals leading up to our debut performance in December. We continue to accept applications from enthusiastic and dedicated students as we increase our membership in the coming months. Our vision for Aquarius is to develop wind and brass students to move on to our advanced Orion Youth Symphony Orchestra. Exciting times are ahead for Aquarius and Annapolis Symphony Academy to be sure!”

Netanel Draiblate, Founder and Director of the Annapolis Symphony Academy is impressed with Mr. Varlerio’s experience and inspired with the vast potential this appointment will mean for Academy students. “We are thrilled to welcome Anthony Valerio as the newest addition to the Annapolis Symphony Academy faculty as the Director of our brand new wind ensemble Aquarius. Anthony (Tony) has extensive educational experience and will bring a new dimension to the Academy by leading, conducting, and coordinating Aquarius activities. We are confident wind and brass students will enjoy learning from, and making music with Anthony this coming academic year. Welcome Tony.”

Aquarius is the Annapolis Symphony Academy’s Wind Ensemble, designed to further the ensemble playing skills of driven young woodwind, brass and percussion musicians aged 10-18 who may have prior experience playing in small ensembles. The program is a robust skills-driven program that includes weekly ensemble rehearsals, Workshops with Annapolis Symphony Orchestra soloists, guest artists and speakers, performance opportunities, and collaborations with partner youth ensembles.

Business Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Rams Head Presents: The Psychology of Serial Killers and Why They Captivate Us

 Next Article

Local Business Spotlight: Charting Careers

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu