Anthony Valerio Named Director of Annapolis Symphony Academy’s Aquarius Wind Ensemble

The Annapolis Symphony Academy (ASA), an educational program of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra (ASO) based in Annapolis, Maryland, has announced the appointment of Arnold resident Anthony Valerio as Director of the newly founded ensemble, Aquarius Wind Ensemble.

Mr. Valerio holds a Bachelor of Music in Horn Performance from West Virginia University, a Maryland Music Education Certificate from Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins, and a Master of Music in Horn Performance from Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins University. He has served as second, fourth, and principal horn for several major orchestras, including U.S. Naval Academy Band, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Baltimore Chamber Orchestra, Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, Annapolis Chamber Orchestra, Annapolis Opera, Arlington Symphony, Fairfax Symphony, Fairfax Chorale, Maryland Symphony, Prince George’s Philharmonic, Washington Symphonic Brass, and Harrisburg Symphony. He is a founding Member of Bayfield Brass Quintet, based in Annapolis, Maryland.

Mr. Valerio has been a music instructor in many esteemed institutions, including: Anne Arundel County Public Schools, Anne Arundel Community College, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Peabody Preparatory, and Salisbury State University, and has maintained a private studio for many years.

Mr. Valerio said, “I am honored and thrilled to join the ASA family in its newest chapter with the addition of the Aquarius Wind Ensemble! We have assembled a diverse and energetic group of young musicians from age 10–16. They have already demonstrated strong musical and teamwork skills in our first few rehearsals leading up to our debut performance in December. We continue to accept applications from enthusiastic and dedicated students as we increase our membership in the coming months. Our vision for Aquarius is to develop wind and brass students to move on to our advanced Orion Youth Symphony Orchestra. Exciting times are ahead for Aquarius and Annapolis Symphony Academy to be sure!”

Netanel Draiblate, Founder and Director of the Annapolis Symphony Academy is impressed with Mr. Varlerio’s experience and inspired with the vast potential this appointment will mean for Academy students. “We are thrilled to welcome Anthony Valerio as the newest addition to the Annapolis Symphony Academy faculty as the Director of our brand new wind ensemble Aquarius. Anthony (Tony) has extensive educational experience and will bring a new dimension to the Academy by leading, conducting, and coordinating Aquarius activities. We are confident wind and brass students will enjoy learning from, and making music with Anthony this coming academic year. Welcome Tony.”

Aquarius is the Annapolis Symphony Academy’s Wind Ensemble, designed to further the ensemble playing skills of driven young woodwind, brass and percussion musicians aged 10-18 who may have prior experience playing in small ensembles. The program is a robust skills-driven program that includes weekly ensemble rehearsals, Workshops with Annapolis Symphony Orchestra soloists, guest artists and speakers, performance opportunities, and collaborations with partner youth ensembles.

