November 1, 2023
LATEST NEWS
Local News

Another Attempted Robbery of Bank Customer

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a suspect in the latest instance of an armed robbery of a customer at a local bank. This time, it was an attempted robbery.

On October 31, 2023, at approximately 9:25 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers were flagged down by a victim in the 100 block of Jennifer Road in Annapolis.

The 18-year-old male victim reported that he was walking toward his vehicle after using an ATM at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 171 Jennifer Road in Annapolis when an unknown male suspect ran toward him, brandishing a handgun. The victim and his companions quickly entered the victim’s car and drove away.

The suspect pointed the handgun at the vehicle, shouting for them to stop. The victim continued to drive away, and the suspect fled.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 20s, with curly hair, wearing glasses, a gray sweatshirt, black pants, and a beanie hat.

Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect. Anyone with information to call 410-222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police tip line at 410-222-4700.

There have been more than a dozen of these types of robberies across the county this year. Suspects will approach a person exiting a bank branch or who had just accessed the ATM and demand money at gunpoint. In some instances, the suspect may follow the bank customer with their vehicle and cause a minor crash and when the victim gets out of the car, the robbery is announced.

