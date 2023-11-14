November 14, 2023
Local News

Anne Arundel County Announces Upgrades to County Bus System

County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation announced upgrades to the County bus system, including real-time bus tracking using the free Passio GO app, free Wi-Fi on all county buses, and state-of-the-art shelters with accessible seating, solar panels, and device charging ports. 

“These improvements make public transportation a more attractive and accessible option for our residents,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Residents using our bus system will have access to real-time information that allows for better trip planning – to get to work, to school, to the doctor’s office, and to all the other destinations our public transit supports on a daily basis.”

The Passio GO app allows transit users to see real-time bus locations, schedules, and estimated arrival times for better trip planning. The Passio GO app is free to download on the Google Play Store and Mac Apple Store and functions for all fixed county bus routes. All county buses are fare-free and are now equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi. 

The County installed five state-of-the-art bus shelters on key routes – at the Severn Library, at the Harmans Dorsey Fire Station, on Ritchie Hwy at the Pasadena Crossroads Shopping Center, on College Parkway at Peninsula Farms Road, and on Ritchie Hwy at Arnold Road near Safeway. These shelters will feature a number of upgrades and amenities, including USB charging outlets, solar-powered lights, comfortable seating, and trash cans to maintain cleanliness. 

For more information or updates on the shelters or routes, visit the aacounty.org/transit.

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John's background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

