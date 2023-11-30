Annapolis Subaru is Sharing the Love for Ulman Foundation

Subaru of America, Inc. has officially launched the return of its Subaru Share the Love Event in 2023, marking its 16th consecutive year of philanthropy. The automotive giant and its dealer network hope to surpass a cumulative donation milestone of $285 million by the conclusion of this year’s campaign on January 2, 2024. This year’s national beneficiaries beneficiaries include The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels America, the National Park Foundation, and over 800 local charities selected by local Subaru dealerships.

Annapolis Subaru has selected the Ulman Foundation as the hometown charity for this year.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer of Subaru of America, Inc., expressed enthusiasm about the annual event, stating, “Our Subaru community unites each year for the Share the Love Event, rallying behind causes that leave a significant impact on both a national and local level. This event encapsulates what makes us More Than a Car Company. Our customers inspire us, and we eagerly provide them with another opportunity to contribute to causes dear to their hearts, especially as we approach the holiday season.”

Billy Sadtler, the General Manager of Annapolis Subaru explained, “Working with the Ulman Foundation, our Subaru Share The Love hometown charity, strikes a personal chord for our Annapolis Subaru team and our customers. We have partnered with them in the past by donating blankets, sponsoring events and have visited the Ulman House multiple times. Each interaction and visit has given us a renewed appreciation for the services they provide adolescents and young adults fighting cancer.”

Sadtler continued, “Ulman has been there for us, for our friends and our customers. By supporting their mission through the Subaru Share The Love campaign, we are helping to ensure that Ulman will be there to support the next members of our local adolescent and young adult community who are diagnosed with cancer.”

During the Subaru Share the Love Event, which runs through January 2, 2024, Subaru of America, Inc. will donate $250 for every new vehicle purchased or leased at any of their 630-plus Subaru retailers. The best part is that buyers have the opportunity to choose which charity will receive this donation. This initiative allows customers to make a difference and support causes that are important to them.

To further their commitment to the community, Annapolis Subaru will donate an additional $150 per vehicle to the Ulman Foundation when a customer selects their hometown charity for a total of $400 per vehicle!

Since the event’s inception in 2008, Subaru of America, Inc., and its participating retailers have cumulatively donated over $256 million, benefiting more than 2,100 hometown charities dedicated to aiding those in need.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

